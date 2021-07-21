Marta enters Olympic Games record books after scoring Brazil's opener against China

The veteran forward made more history with her country after finding the net in the Group F clash

Marta has entered the Olympic Games record books after scoring Brazil's opener against China.

All 12 nations competing at the Tokyo Games women's football tournament are in action as the group stage kicks off on Wednesday, two days before the official opening ceremony.

Brazil made the best possible start to their opening Pool F fixture against China thanks to Marta, who made history by netting her 11th goal in Olympic competition before Debinha doubled their advantage midway through the first half.

Marta's milestone

Marta has become the first player, male or female, to find the net in five consecutive Olympic tournaments, having initially made her international debut back in 2002.

The 35-year-old is now joint-second on the all-time top scorer chart in the Olympic Games, level with Canadian Christine Sinclair and just three behind fellow Brazilian Christaine.

Elsewhere, Brazil midfielder Formiga has become the oldest player to ever play in the Games in her seventh successive tournament at the age of 43.

Marta's career record

Marta's latest outing for Brazil marked her 160th international appearance, and after scoring her 110th goal, she has extended her record as the highest-scoring male or female player in her country's history.

The veteran forward is widely regarded as the finest female player of all-time, having been named FIFA World Player of the Year on six occasions, and has played for 10 different clubs across her illustrious career, including Umea IK, Santos and Rosengard.

Marta is currently on the books of American team Orlando Pride, who she helped reach the National Women's Soccer League playoffs for the first time last season.

Who else will Brazil play in Group F?

Marta and Co will continue their Group F campaign when they take on the Netherlands on Saturday.

Brazil are then due to wrap up their pool schedule against Zambia on July 27 and will hope to advance to the last eight as they bid to win a gold medal for the first time in their history.

