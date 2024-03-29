How to watch today's Marquette vs. NC State NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 11-seed NC State Wolfpack (24-14) and the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-9) locking horns for a place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Marquette has been one of the best teams in college basketball this season, but they haven't garnered as much attention. They've had no problems so far in the tourney, defeating Western Kentucky 87-69 in the first round and Colorado 81-77 in the round of 32.

NC State, the only double-digit seed still standing in the bracket, have been on a roll lately. The Wolfpack got by UNC, Virginia, and Duke in their seven-game winning run to triumph in the ACC tournament, then continued their scorching run of form to breeze past Texas Tech (80-67) and Oakland (79-73) in the first two rounds of the Big Dance.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Marquette vs. NC State NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Marquette vs. NC State tip-off time & stadium

The Golden Eagles will face off against the Wolfpack this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 7:09 p.m. ET/ 4:09 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:09 p.m. ET/ 6:09 p.m. CT/ 4:09 p.m. PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas, USA

How to watch the Marquette vs. NC State NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the NC State Wolfpack can watch the game live on CBS. The broadcasters for the game are scheduled to be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter).

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content. Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, and then cancel before the free trial week ends without paying a penny. For students, Paramount+ will give you a 25% discount.

Marquette vs. NC State Team News and Key Players

Marquette Golden Eagles Team News

Guard Sean Jones suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Marquette were pleased have Tyler Kolek back from an oblique injury entering the tournament, and he hasn't disappointed. He's looking as dominant as ever, posting exceptional stat lines of 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists against Colorado and 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 against Western Kentucky.

He will be the best playmaker on the floor in this matchup, and if NC State allows Kolek to be comfortable, it will be a long night for the Pack. Oso Ighodaro and David Joplin each also average in double figures and provide Marquette with a diversified attack.

NC State Wolfpack Team News

NC State's style of play relies heavily on the strong post-play of D.J. Burns, who acts as the primary decision-maker for their offense thanks to his impeccable passing ability.

On the season he has averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, 6'9" forward Burns had 24 points and 11 rebounds against Oakland as he became the first NC State player since 1985 to reach those marks in the tournament.

DJ Horne also offers the required balance at guard, averaging 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.6% of his attempted three-pointers. Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell both have double-digit scoring averages.

Head-to-Head Records

NC State and Marquette met in the 1974 NCAA championship game, with the Wolfpack lifting their first national title. This season, in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, NC State are aiming to make their first Elite Eight appearance since 1986.