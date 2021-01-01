Man Utd legends Scholes and Ferdinand urge swoops for Kane or Haaland despite Cavani heroics

Two iconic figures from the Red Devils' past believe "a proper centre-forward" is still required at Old Trafford for "the next five years"

Edinson Cavani further underlined his value to the Manchester United cause with another brace against Roma, but Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand believe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still needs to be bringing in a "proper centre-forward" such as Harry Kane or Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils already have a striker on their books that falls into that category, with experienced Uruguayan Cavani finding the target on 14 occasions this season.

Cavani is, however, 34 years of age and, while there is talk of him committing to a contract extension at Old Trafford, calls for United to start planning more long term continue to build in intensity.

What has been said?

Amid links to star turns at Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, former United midfielder Scholes told BT Sport on the striker situation in Manchester: "United are a club that need to sign a proper centre-forward for the next five years. I’m talking a Kane or Haaland.

"Cavani will slow down, fitness-wise, injury-wise might not be great. He’s not played loads of games this season, but he has scored goals when he has played.

"Then you are talking about the other players... Can any of the other players step up to be a centre-forward? I really can’t see it. When you talk about centre-forwards, I see Kane and Haaland.

"[Anthony] Martial, [Mason] Greenwood and [Marcus] Rashford I just don’t see them as centre-forward. They are wide players."

Ex-Red Devils defender Ferdinand is of a similar mindset, adding: "I worry about what you do if you let Kane and Haaland go somewhere else.

"You look at the teams that do well at the moment. It’s the squads with the depth. Look at Bayern Munich last season, City this season."

The alternative for United

While Solskjaer may decide to move for another goalscorer this summer, there are a number of other positions in his squad that are in need of strengthening.

With that in mind, and with Cavani showing no sign of slowing down just yet, Owen Hargreaves has suggested that any funds available in the next window would be better used outside of the final third.

He has said: "I think Cavani has done a wonderful job. Get him to sign a new deal and obviously there are no transfer payments there. Obviously he’s on big wages.

"I think they need a right winger. I think they can spend that Haaland, Kane money on potentially three other players."

United appear set to have Champions League football on the agenda next season, as they close in a top-four finish in the Premier League, while major silverware is now also within reach after seeing off Roma to book a date with Villarreal in the Europa League final.

