Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will be looking to strengthen a top-four finish in La Liga when they take on Mallorca at Iberostar Estadi on Saturday.
Diego Simeone's men will seek back-to-back league wins following a 3-1 victory over Athletic Club, while the hosts aim to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions after picking up a point at Cadiz the last time out.
Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Iberostar Estadi
La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid will be played at Iberostar Estadi in Mallorca, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, May 4, in the United States (US).
How to watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.
Team news & squads
Mallorca team news
Jose Manuel Copete is back from a ban but will miss out due to a calf injury, with Los Piratas boss Javier Aguirre likely to stick to a similar XI from the Mallorca draw.
However, it is possible that Antonio Sanchez is included in the attack from the first whistle, while Abdon Prats and Cyle Larin start on the bench.
Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Maffeo; Rodriguez, S. Costa, Mascarell, Sanchez; Muriqi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar
|Defenders:
|Valjent, Van der Heyden, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez, Vidal
|Midfielders:
|Mascarell, S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic
Atletico Madrid team news
Forward Antoine Griezmann is ruled out through suspension, while Gabriel Paulista, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo are all sidelined on account of injuries.
Meanwhile, Stefan Savic is back from his ban but would start on the bench, while Alvaro Morata should slot in for Griezmann in attack.
As such, Saul Niguez and Pablo Barrios will start as substitutes once again.
Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Correa, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Moldovan
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
|Forwards:
|Morata, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 25, 2023
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Mallorca
|La Liga
|April 26, 2023
|Atletico Madrid 3-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|November 9, 2022
|Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|April 9, 2022
|Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|December 4, 2021
|Atletico Madrid 1-2 Mallorca
|La Liga