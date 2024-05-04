Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to strengthen a top-four finish in La Liga when they take on Mallorca at Iberostar Estadi on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men will seek back-to-back league wins following a 3-1 victory over Athletic Club, while the hosts aim to snap a five-game winless run in all competitions after picking up a point at Cadiz the last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Iberostar Estadi

La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid will be played at Iberostar Estadi in Mallorca, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, May 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Jose Manuel Copete is back from a ban but will miss out due to a calf injury, with Los Piratas boss Javier Aguirre likely to stick to a similar XI from the Mallorca draw.

However, it is possible that Antonio Sanchez is included in the attack from the first whistle, while Abdon Prats and Cyle Larin start on the bench.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic, Maffeo; Rodriguez, S. Costa, Mascarell, Sanchez; Muriqi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez, Vidal Midfielders: Mascarell, S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic

Atletico Madrid team news

Forward Antoine Griezmann is ruled out through suspension, while Gabriel Paulista, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo are all sidelined on account of injuries.

Meanwhile, Stefan Savic is back from his ban but would start on the bench, while Alvaro Morata should slot in for Griezmann in attack.

As such, Saul Niguez and Pablo Barrios will start as substitutes once again.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Correa, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Morata, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2023 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Mallorca La Liga April 26, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Mallorca La Liga November 9, 2022 Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga April 9, 2022 Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga December 4, 2021 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Mallorca La Liga

