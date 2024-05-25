How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty are set to face off in a highly anticipated WNBA matchup on May 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

With a league-best 25.0 assists per game and an astounding 92.5 points per game, the Minnesota Lynx have been stomping all over the league on the offensive end. Their ability to dominate the boards is further demonstrated by the fact that they rank second in terms of average rebounds per game (40.5).

On the other hand, the New York Liberty have also played well. They are fourth in the league in points scored (88.0 per game). They average 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks them seventh in the league, and 20.5 assists per game, placing them fourth.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty will take place on May 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Date May 25 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty live on CBS TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

With an amazing performance, Napheesa Collier has demonstrated his scoring prowess and dominance on the boards, averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

With an average of 6.5 assists per game, Courtney Williams has been a vital facilitator for the squad, showcasing his remarkable vision and ability to lead the attack.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart has been a reliable scorer for the team, scoring 19.8 points per game and making 46.8% of her field goals, which shows that she is both efficient and effective with her shooting.

With an average of 9.5 rebounds per game, Jonquel Jones has made a big difference on the boards, showing how important she is for controlling the glass and giving teams second chances.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty in the WNBA matchups: