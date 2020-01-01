Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar wants PSG extension

goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher was denied a chance to move to the Eredivisie on loan after an injury to Alisson, manager Stephen Kenny has revealed.

“We really need Caoimhin Kelleher to get matches under his belt as we feel he is ready to play for us. He is good enough to play for Ireland, but he’s not playing matches so it’s an issue," Kenny said on Sunday.

“He would have benefitted from that [move] we feel, but it’s not easy to play at Liverpool."