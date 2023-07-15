Tigres vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back stalemates, Tigres will be looking to register their first win in the 2023 Liga MX season when they play host to Club Leon at the University Stadium on Sunday.

Robert Siboldi's side followed up with their 1-1 draw with Puebla with a 1-1 result against Juarez in their last outing. However, the hosts have managed to avert a league loss for eight straight home games.

Meanwhile, Leon bounced back from a 2-1 home defeat against Guadalaraja with a resounding 4-0 victory over Pachuca on Tuesday.

Tigres vs Leon kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm EDT Venue: University Stadium

The Liga MX game between Tigres UANL and Club Leon and is scheduled for July 15, 2023, at the University Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:05 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Andre-Pierre Gignac will continue to remain sidelined with an injury.

And then Raymundo Fulgencio should once again start along-side center-forward Nicolas Ibanez with the duo scoring apiece each this season.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Angulo, Pizarro, Reyes, Aquino; Vigon, Carioca, Gorriaran; Quinones, Ibanez, Fulgencio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo

Leon team news

The Man of the Match and among the goals against Pachca, Jesus Angulo should be part of the midfield in a 4-4-3 formation.

Returning from an injury set-back to come off the bench the last time out, Fidel Ambriz would feel deserving of a place in the XI.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Frias, Barreiro; Moreno, Angulo, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Mena, Alvarado, Davila.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Colombatto, Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Zamudio, Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Ibarra, Mena, E. Hernandez Forwards: Davila, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 4, 2023 Leon 3-1 Tigres Concacaf Champions Cup May 1, 2023 Leon 3-0 Tigres Liga MX April 26, 2023 Tigres 2-1 Leon Concacaf Champions Cup September 11, 2022 Tigres 0-1 Leon Liga MX March 13, 2022 Leon 0-3 Tigres Liga MX

