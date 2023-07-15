Tigres vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

After back-to-back stalemates, Tigres will be looking to register their first win in the 2023 Liga MX season when they play host to Club Leon at the University Stadium on Sunday.
Robert Siboldi's side followed up with their 1-1 draw with Puebla with a 1-1 result against Juarez in their last outing. However, the hosts have managed to avert a league loss for eight straight home games.
Meanwhile, Leon bounced back from a 2-1 home defeat against Guadalaraja with a resounding 4-0 victory over Pachuca on Tuesday.
Tigres vs Leon kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11:05 pm EDT
|Venue:
|University Stadium
The Liga MX game between Tigres UANL and Club Leon and is scheduled for July 15, 2023, at the University Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
It will kick off at 11:05 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Tigres vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Andre-Pierre Gignac will continue to remain sidelined with an injury.
And then Raymundo Fulgencio should once again start along-side center-forward Nicolas Ibanez with the duo scoring apiece each this season.
Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Angulo, Pizarro, Reyes, Aquino; Vigon, Carioca, Gorriaran; Quinones, Ibanez, Fulgencio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona
|Midfielders:
|Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones
|Forwards:
|Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo
Leon team news
The Man of the Match and among the goals against Pachca, Jesus Angulo should be part of the midfield in a 4-4-3 formation.
Returning from an injury set-back to come off the bench the last time out, Fidel Ambriz would feel deserving of a place in the XI.
Leon possible XI: Cota; Tesillo, Frias, Barreiro; Moreno, Angulo, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Mena, Alvarado, Davila.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, Moreno, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez
|Midfielders:
|Colombatto, Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Zamudio, Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Ibarra, Mena, E. Hernandez
|Forwards:
|Davila, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 4, 2023
|Leon 3-1 Tigres
|Concacaf Champions Cup
|May 1, 2023
|Leon 3-0 Tigres
|Liga MX
|April 26, 2023
|Tigres 2-1 Leon
|Concacaf Champions Cup
|September 11, 2022
|Tigres 0-1 Leon
|Liga MX
|March 13, 2022
|Leon 0-3 Tigres
|Liga MX