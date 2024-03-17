Roma vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A high-flying Roma crosses swords against a relegation-threatened Sassuolo in an intriguing Serie A clash on Sunday.
Roma's scintillating gallop since Daniele De Rossi's arrival continued as the Italian heavyweights thrashed Brighton out of the Europa League 4-1 on aggregate. The side has the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Bologna who are in fourth position in the standings with all three points.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, are hovering around the relegation zone in the Serie A as they have managed just 23 points in 28 games.
Roma vs Sassuolo kick-off time
|Date:
|March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Roma and Sassuolo will face each other at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.
How to watch Roma vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
Former Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku are in the treatment room due to an ankle injury and thigh injury, respectively.
Smalling's international teammate Tammy Abraham is closing in on a return after a long-term injury layoff but the former Blues striker will need a few more matches to feature for Roma.
Rasmus Kristensen and Renato Sanches are the other injury concerns for De Rossi's men with the former picking up a muscle injury and the latter healing from a thigh issue.
La Albiceleste's World Cup-winning duo of Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala are also touted to return to the side after being rested for the second leg against Brighton.
Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Azmoun, El Shaarawy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
|Forwards:
|Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy
Sassuolo team news
Italian defender Mattia Viti and former Juventus midfielder Domenico Berardi are the injury-absentees for the visitors due to a muscle and ACL injury, respectively.
The duo of Josh Doig and Kristian Thorstvedt will also be out of action after being handed suspensions.
Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Pedersen; Racic, Henrique; Defrel, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo
|Defenders:
|Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori
|Midfielders:
|Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato
|Forwards:
|Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|3 Dec 2023
|Sassuolo 1-2 Roma
|Serie A
|12 Mar 2023
|Roma 3-4 Sassuolo
|Serie A
|9 Nov 2022
|Sassuolo 1-1 Roma
|Serie A
|13 Feb 2022
|Sassuolo 2-2 Roma
|Serie A
|13 Sept 2021
|Roma 2-1 Sassuolo
|Serie A