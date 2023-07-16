Mexico vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2023 Gold Cup final

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Mexico and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will be eying a record ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup title when they face Panama in the final showdown at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Overpowering Jamaica 3-0 in their semi-final tie, Jaime Lozano's men have won the tournament five times in the 21st century. The Mexicans finished runners-up twice during this span, with their last title coming in the 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, for Los Canaleros, it's the third time they got their opportunity to claim their maiden Gold Cup title - their previous two appearances in the final ended in a defeat to the United States, whom they knocked out 5-4 on penalties in this year's semi-finals.

Canada are the only other side to win the competition, as Thomas Christiansen can lead his side to be the fourth team to achieve the feat since 1991.

Mexico vs Panama kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm EDT Venue: S oFi Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama is scheduled for July 16, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Mexico vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FOX, Univision, TUDN, and available to stream live online through Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Erick Sanchez is expected to continue in attack after replacing Edson Alvarez in the starting 11 against Jamaica on Wednesday.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez have scored two goals each at the Gold Cup this year, while Guillermo Ochoa has picked up three clean sheets. Ochoa was also the hero in his side's win against Panama in the third-place playoff in the Nations League last month, where Jesus Gallardo scored the winner.

Meanwhile, among the goals against Jamaica, Roberto Alvarado will be looking to score his third in this competition.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Antuna, Chavez, Romo, Pineda; E. Sanchez, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Panama team news

Adalberto Carrasquilla scored the decisive penalty after Orlando Mosquera blocked the second from the spot in the shootout against the USA.

In the semi-final 2-1 win over Mexico in the 2013 Gold Cup, 135-cap Alberto Quintero played a crucial role for Panama, while Anibal Godoy reached 130 caps.

Ivan Anderson bagged his maiden international goal as a substitute in Wednesday's last-four game, although Eric Davis would start ahead of the former as Christiansen is likely to stick with a similar XI.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Escobar, Cummings, Andrade; Barcenas, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Davis; Fajardo, Quintero, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Cummings, Escobar, Miller, Anderson, Davis, Valencia, Anderson Midfielders: Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas, Gondola, Andrade, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis Forwards: Welch, Londono, Diaz, Fajardo, Waterman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 19, 2023 Panama 0-1 Mexico Concacaf Nations League February 3, 2022 Mexico 1-0 Panama Concacaf WC qualifiers September 9, 2021 Panama 1-1 Mexico Concacaf WC qualifiers July 1, 2021 Mexico 3-0 Panama International friendly November 16, 2019 Panama 0-3 Mexico Concacaf National League

