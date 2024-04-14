Inter vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter look to edge closer to an illustrious Serie A title as they face a mid-table Cagliari outfit on Sunday.

Inter are just three wins away from the Scudetto even if AC Milan manage to win all their contests with the home side destined for a glorious piece of silverware. The Nerazzurri have garnered four wins in their previous five games and they would be vying to continue this winning momentum in their own backyard.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the league table but are still just four points away from safety with just seven games left. The side managed a crucial victory against Atalanta as they look to delay Inter's winning parade.

Inter vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

How to watch Inter vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A match between Inter and Cagliari will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter would be without club and Serie top scorer Lautaro Martinez as the 2022 Argentine World Cup winner is sidelined due to suspension.

With Martinez sidelined, former Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez could partner up with summer signing Marcus Thuram in the host's forward battery.

Benjamin Pavard would also be in the stands against Cagliari owing to suspension while Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni could return to the lineup after missing out on the previous clash due to an injury.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Sanchez, Thuram

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Pavard, Bastoni, de Vrij, Darmian, Acerbi, Buchanan, Bisseck Midfielders: Çalhanoğlu, Barella, Cuadrado, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Dimarco, Augusto, Frattesi, Asllani, Klaassen, Sensi Forwards: Martínez, Sánchez, Thuram, Arnautović

Cagliari team news

Cagliari have multiple absentees heading into their clash against the league leaders with Andrea Petagna nursing a muscle injury, Leonardo Pavoletti healing from a foot injury, and Marco Mancosu picking up a knee injury.

Claudio Ranieri's men would also have to make do without Nahitan Nandez and Alessandro Deiola with the duo serving their respective suspensions.

Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Wieteska, Mina, Dossena; Zappa, Makoumbou, Sulemana, Gaetano, Augello; Luvumbo, Lapadula.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radunovic, Scuffet, Aresti Defenders: Wieteska, Hatzidiakos, Augello, Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Di Pardo, Azzi, Goldaniga, Capradossi Midfielders: Oristanio, Jankto, Pereiro, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Prati, Viola, Mancosu, Deiola Forwards: Lapadula, Luvumbo, Petagna, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Aug 2023 Cagliari 0-2 Inter Serie A 16 May 2022 Cagliari 1-3 Inter Serie A 13 Dec 2021 Inter 4-0 Cagliari Serie A 11 Apr 2021 Inter 1-0 Cagliari Serie A 13 Dec 2020 Cagliari 1-3 Inter Serie A

