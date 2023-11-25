How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between France and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news

France and Uzbekistan will face off in an intriguing quarter-final clash in the FIFA U17 World Cup on Saturday.

After finishing at the summit of Group E, France were in a spot of bother in the Round of 16 as Senegal held the European side to a stalemate before penalties. But the composed French side saw all of their five spot kicks being converted as Senegal could score only three penalties helping France set up a clash with a high-flying Uzbekistan side.

Uzbekistan continued to write their own fairytale as they clinched an iconic 2-1 victory against England sending the former champions back home. Amirbek Saidov continued his sublime goalscoring touch scoring Uzbekistan's first goal as Lazizbek Mirzaev's second-half goal paved the way for Uzbekistan to reach the quarter finals.

France vs Uzbekistan kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am EDT Venue: Stadion Manahan

France U17 will face Uzbekistan U17 at the Stadion Manahan with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 am EDT for the fans in the US.

How to watch France vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

The U17 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between France and Uzbekistan will not be televised in the United States, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

France team news

The French side are without any injury concerns and manager Jean-Luc Vannuchi will be looking to field his strongest eleven. All eyes would be on Joan Tincres who has three strikes to his name up till now.

France U17 predicted XI: Niflore; Sadi, Meupiyo, Sanda, Titi; Bouneb, Bouabre, Amougou; Gomis, Lambourde, Diallo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore, Viel Defenders: Sanda, Menadjou, Sadi, Sangui, Tchaptchet, Titi, Zague Midfielders: Amougou, Bouabre, Bouneb, Ferro, Sylla Forwards: Bouchenna, Diallo, Gomis, Lambourde, Issoufou, Tincres

Uzbekistan team news

Uzbekistan are heavily reliant on their star striker Amirebek Saidov who has four scintillating goals in the World Cup.

Saidov helped Uzbekistan grab an early lead against England and he'll be shouldering the goalscoring responsibility for his nation.

Uzbekistan U17 predicted lineup: Sobirov; Tulkunbekov, Abdullayev, Jumatov, Abdulboriev; Reimov, Mirzaev; B. Karimov, O. Karimov, B. Shukurullaev; A. Saidov

Position Players Goalkeepers: M. Sobirov Defenders: B. Jumatov, S. Shodiboev, O. Uktamov, B. Shukurullaev, O. Karimov Midfielders: D. Abdullayev, L. Mirzayev, S. Abdulboriev, M. Reimov, A. Yokubov, A. Tulkunbekov Forwards: A. Turg'unboyev, K. Abraev, A. Saidov

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

