Coppa Italia
Shreyas Rai

Fiorentina vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia semi-final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina and Atalanta square off in a scintillating clash at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in hopes of marching through to the final of the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina would be vying to make use of the home advantage and take a crucial lead in the two-legged tie as they gear up for the inaugural leg of the semi-final.

Atalanta, on the other hand, look to replicate their domestic form against the home side as they hope to make the first finals of the competition since their defeat against Juventus back in 2021.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date:April 3, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
Venue:Stadio Artemio Franchi

Fiorentina will welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 3, 2024 with the two sides slated to kick-off the clash at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The Coppa Italia semi-final between Fiorentina and Atalanta will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the encounter.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina don't have any massive injury concerns heading into the semi-final clash as they have a fit roster to opt from.

The only player doubtful for the clash is Danish shot-stopper Oliver Christensen who's been out for multiple weeks as Pietro Terracciano is tipped to start between the sticks for the hosts.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Mandragora, Duncan; Ikone, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
Defenders:Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
Midfielders:Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
Forwards:Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Atalanta team news

AC Milan-loanee Charles de Ketelaere was the solitary player ruled out for Atalanta before their scintillating domestic win against Napoli with the midfielder healing from a thigh injury.

But, La Dea finished the thumping with further injuries as Giorgio Scalvini and Davide Zappacosta hobbled off the pitch joining the Belgian forward in the treatment room.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Toloi, Hien, Kolasinac; Hateboer, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic; Miranchuk, Scamacca.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi
Defenders:Scalvini, Kolašinac, Tolói, Djimsiti, Palomino, Hien, Bonfanti
Midfielders:De Ketelaere, Ederson, de Roon, Zappacosta, Bakker, Holm, Ruggeri, Hateboer, Ndary Adopo
Forwards:Lookman, Pasalic, Scamacca, Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, Toure

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17 Sept 2023Fiorentina 3-2 AtalantaSerie A
18 Apr 2023Fiorentina 1-1 AtalantaSerie A
2 Oct 2022Atalanta 1-0 FiorentinaSerie A
20 Feb 2022Fiorentina 1-0 AtalantaSerie A
10 Feb 2022Atalanta 1-0 FiorentinaCoppa Italia

Useful links

