Chelsea vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A resurrecting Chelsea side host a stumbling Burnley at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League clash for both sides.

Chelsea marched into the FA Cup semi-final with a thrilling victory against Leicester City as the Blues are slowly and steadily finding the required form under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

Burnley, on the other hand, finally managed a crucial victory before the international break as Vincent Kompany's men won only their fourth match of the season.

Chelsea vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Chelsea and Burnley will be available to watch on Peacock in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have all of Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Christopher Nkunku (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), and Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) due to their respective knocks.

Levi Colwill (toe), Chukwuemeka, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are also touted to be sidelined for the clash.

Malo Gusto is tipped to be fit enough despite pulling out of international duty with France U21 while Ben Chilwell is yet to recover from his knee issue picked up with England.

Nine-goal man Nicolas Jackson will continue spearheading the Blues' forward battery while Ukraine's hero Mykhailo Mudryk will be aiming to be given an opportunity ahead of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Burnley team news

The visitors remain without Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (thigh), Jordan Beyer (thigh), and Luca Koleosho (knee) who are all long-term injury absentees for the club.

Chelsea-loanee David Datro Fofana has netted four times in eight outings for Burnley but the forward is ineligible to face his former employees.

Young shot-stopper James Trafford would be vying to return to the starting eleven after being displaced by Arijanet Muric in the Claret's clash against Brentford.

Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Odobert, Foster

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux Defenders: Ekdal, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea Premier League 5 Mar 2022 Burnley 0-4 Chelsea Premier League 6 Nov 2021 Chelsea 1-1 Burnley Premier League 31 Jan 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Burnley Premier League 31 Oct 2020 Burnley 0-3 Chelsea Premier League

