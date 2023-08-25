Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are set for their third straight away game of the 2023-24 La Liga season when they take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Friday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men began the season with back-to-back wins - the latest a 3-1 win at Almeria, where Jude Bellingham's brace was accompanied by a strike by Vinicius Jr.

As the Los Blancos enter the game atop the league standings, Rafael Benitez's Celta are yet to register a win this season but they picked a point in the 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad the last time out.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EDT Venue: Balaidos

The Spanish Primera Division match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EDT on August 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will televised live on ESPN Deportes and fuboTV. It is also available to stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Carles Perez and Goncalo Paciencia, who missed the game against Real Sociedad, will remain sidelined with muscular problems. As such, Benitez may name a similar lineup against Real Madrid.

Carlos Dotor and Franco Cervi will be pushing for a start, but Jorgen Strand Larsen looks set for a spot besides Iago Aspas up front.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Mingueza, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; De la Torre, Beltran, Sotelo, Bamba; Larsen, Aspas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchesin, Villar Defenders: Aidoo, Starfelt, Nunez, Mingueza, Dominguez, Sanchez, Carreira, Vazquez Midfielders: Tapia, Veiga, Beltran, De la Torre, Dotor, Sotelo, Swedberg, Baeza, Bamba Cervi Forwards: Larsen, Aspas, Rodriguez

Real Madrid team news

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler will miss yet another game.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga is eyeing his club debut after being named on the bench against Almeria.

Eduardo Camavinga may start ahead of Toni Kroos here, while Luka Modric would most likely be getting used to a role mainly as a substitute this season.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez, Odriozola Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Reinier Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Here are the records of the last five meetings between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, all in the Spanish Primera Division.

Date Match Competition Apr 22, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo La Liga Aug 20, 2022 Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid La Liga Apr 2, 2022 Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga Sep 12, 2021 Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo La Liga Mar 20, 2021 Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid La Liga

Useful links