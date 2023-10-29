Brest vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Brest and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France's most-successful club and the reigning Ligue 1 champions, PSG travel to the Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Brest with just three points separating the two sides in the Ligue 1 table.

One of the biggest fairytales of the season has been Brest's start of their Ligue 1 campaign. Comfortably sitting in the 5th spot in the table, the French side have completely changed their destiny this summer. After finishing the previous campaign just above the drop zone, Brest have started the new season in a sublime fashion. But two consecutive draws and a wretched loss against Lille might see their campaign go a little off track. Facing a side they haven't beaten in their club's history, Eric Roy's men would be wary of the daunting challenge preparing to arrive in their backyard.

Despite their shambolic 4-1 loss against Newcastle United, PSG followed-up the encounter by beating AC Milan 3-0 as they return to action in France vying to revisit the summit of Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against his boyhood love as Randal Kolo-Mouani and Lee Kang-In found the back of the net in the second half to give the Parisians a dazzling victory over the Italian side. Luis Enrique's men will now put their emphasis on their domestic campaign as they are seeded in an unfamiliar territory. Third in France's premier division, PSG need to turn around their fortunes if they want to challenge Monaco and leapfrog the two sides above them and a win on Sunday could be a massive step in the right direction.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brest vs PSG kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT Venue: Stade Francis-Le Blé

How to watch Brest vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The Ligue 1 fixture between Brest and PSG will be available to watch on Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Brest team news

Brest will have two previously suspended players return to their starting lineup on Sunday. Midfielder Mehdi Camara and defender Lillian Brassier are touted to return to the starting eleven at the cost of Jonas Martin and Acharf Dari, respectively.

Brest Predicted XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Locko; Magnetti, Lees-Melou; Del Castillo, Camara, Le Douaron; Satriano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bizot, Marillat, Coudert Defenders: Brassier, Chardonnet, Dari, Escartin, Locko, Amavi, Lala, Le Cardinal, Zogbe Midfielders: Lees-Melou, Martin, Camara, Magnetti, Pereira Lage, Camblan, Doumbia Forwards: Brahimi, Le Douaron, Lebeau, Del Castillo, Satriano, Mounie

PSG team news

The reigning champions will once again be without the services of Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes in defense while former Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas is also touted to miss the fixture.

Navas' teammate at Los Blancos, Marco Asensio is also an absentee as the Spaniard is recovering from a foot injury.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Lee, Mbappe, Kolo Muani



Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five clashes between the two sides, PSG have beaten Brest in all the games and the former have scored 11 goals in the process.

Date Match Competition 12 Mar 2023 Brest 1-2 PSG Ligue 1 10 Sept 2022 PSG 1-0 Brest Ligue 1 16 Jan 2022 PSG 2-0 Brest Ligue 1 21 Aug 2021 Brest 2-4 PSG Ligue 1 24 May 2021 Brest 0-2 PSG Ligue 1

