SK Brann Women vs Barcelona Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between Brann and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwegian side SK Brann Women welcome reigning UEFA Women's Champions League champions FC Barcelona Women in an intriguing clash.

SK Brann Women finished Group B with two back-to-back wins as they face another daunting task against the European heavyweights.

FC Barcelona Women, on the other hand, would be confident of marching to the semi-finals of the competition after a scintillating group stage finish with five wins and a draw in six games.

Brann vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: March 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Aasane Arena

Brann and Barcelona cross swords at the Aasane Arena in Norway on March 20, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Brann vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Women's Champions League clash between Brann and Barcelona will be available to stream on DAZN in the US.

Team news & squads

Brann team news

Norwegian midfielder Rikke Nygard will be absent for the hosts alongside defender Nanne Ruuskanen with the pair nursing injuries.

Matildas' striker Larissa Crummer will be responsible for spearheading SK Brann's forward battery in their encounter against FC Barcelona.

SK Brann Women predicted XI: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Ostenstad, Tynnila; Kvamme, Kielland, Haugland, Lund; Gaupset, Engesvik; Crummer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikalsen, Filster, Stavenes Defenders: Kvamme, Anasi, Ruuskanen, Ostensad, Lund, Ritter, Tynnila Midfielders: Engesvik, Haugland, Eikeland, Nygard, Gaupset, Lie, Svendheim, Skage, Kielland Forwards: Hegerberg, Renmark, Aahjem, Crummer

Barcelona team news

Spanish defender Mapi Leon is missing out on the visitor's defensive battery owing to a knee injury while Jana Fernandez is on the injury table because of a hamstring injury.

The Spanish heavyweights made multiple changes to their squad against their 7-0 thumping of UD Tenerife as Jonatan Giráldez will switch back to a strong eleven against SK Brann with all of Lucy Bronze, Ingrid Engen, Ona Batlle, Patri Guijarro, and Aitana Bonmati touted to return to the eleven.

FC Barcelona Women predicted XI: Coll; Bronze, Engen, Paredes, Batlle; Guijarro, Walsh, Bonmati; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Font Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Torrejon, Bronze, Batlle, Martina, Judit, Corrales Midfielders: Caldentey, Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmati, Walsh, Engen, Dragoni, Lopez, Bartel Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Hansen, Vilamala, Brugts, Ari

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

