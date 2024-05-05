Bay FC vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Bay FC and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC and Chicago Red Stars look to end their wretched streak of results in the NWSL as they square off at PayPal Park.

Bay FC have three consecutive losses in the NWSL as they lost to Portland Thorns in a five-goal thriller. The side have just two wins in their seven games as they'll be vying to change their fortunes against the Red Stars.

Chicago Red Stars, on the other hand, have 10 points from seven games this season but their sublime start to the campaign has been halted by two defeats on the trot in the league.

Bay FC vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

How to watch Bay FC vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on NWSL+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Deyna Castellanos and Racheal Kundananji will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for Bay FC with the duo netting two goals a piece in the NWSL this term.

American international Joelle Anderson has two assists for her side as she could play an integral role in the host's engine room.

Bay FC predicted XI: Proulx; Moreau, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Shepherd, Anderson, Bailey; Kundananji, Castellanos

Position Players Goalkeepers: A llen, Lowder, Proulx, Rowland Defenders: Beattie, Brewster, Dydasco, King, Loera, Menges, Pickett, Sharples, Moreau, Malonson Midfielders: Anderson, Bailey, Doms, Kundananji, Shepherd Forwards: Boade, Camberos, Conti, Hill, Oshoala, Princess, Marfo, Castellanos

Chicago Red Stars team news

Chicago Red Stars have no injury concerns heading into their clash against Bay FC.

Ally Schlegel continued her sublime goalscoring touch for the Stars but her third goal of the campaign wasn't enough as her side were humbled by Washington Spirit.

Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffith

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

