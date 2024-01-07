Barbastro vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barbastro and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Barcelona will be vying to march into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey when the Spanish powerhouses travel to Huesca to face second division outfit Barbastro.

Barbastro etched their name in history when they defeated La Liga side Almeria in a thrilling 1-0 contest. With their best performance in the competition in their club's history, Barbastro are capable of producing another shock against Xavi's men.

FC Barcelona needed a last minute spot-kick from Ilkay Gundogan to save faces against Las Palmas as they snatched a 2-1 victory. Facing Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, Xavi would be hoping to test his bench strength against their opposition and also witness some of his players gain confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barbastro vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Municipal

Barbastro will welcome Spanish heavyweights FC Barcelona to the Estadio Municipal with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa del Rey fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barbastro team news

Barbastro could start with the same eleven that featured against Almeria with top goalscorer Adria De Mesa touted to lead the forward battery having netted four goals this season.

The duo of Oscar Gonpi and Hugo Bautista will support Mesa as they look to produce an upset against the reigning Spanish champions.

Barbastro predicted XI: Fabrega; Val, Mingotes, Jaime, Carbonell; Javito, Rausell, I Garcia; Bautista, De Mesa, Gonpi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabrega, Biarge Defenders: Mingotes, Carbonell, Arnedillo, Gasco, Balda, Val, Perez, Solana, Bautista Midfielders: Javito, Ara, Garcia, Reques, Crespo, Rausell Forwards: Gallego, Prat, Sidibe, Gonpi, Ribelles, Mesa

Barcelona team news

The Blaugrana revealed that former Man City right-back Joao Cancelo has a left MCL strain ruling him out of the fixture. Spanish youngster Hector Fort could be well in line to be awarded a start by Xavi in place for Cancelo with multiple stars touted to be rested for the cup clash.

While Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, and Marcos Alonso continue their stint on the sidelines. La Masia graduates Pedri and Gavi are the other names who are nursing their respective injuries with the latter scheduled to return next term.

Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is well on course to be awarded his first start as a Barcelona player after being unveiled in January.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Fort, Christensen, Kounde, Balde; F Lopez, Romeu, Roberto; Yamal, Roque, Felix



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Navarro, Cubarsi, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez, Pau Prim Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal, Roque

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are playing each other for the first time in all competitions.

