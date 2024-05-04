Atlanta United vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Minnesota United visit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face a stumbling Atlanta United in an intriguing MLS encounter.

Atalanta United have just three wins from their opening nine games in the MLS as they are yet to find their groove in the league this season. The side are yet to win their first encounter since their 3-0 thrashing of Chicago which came at the start of April as the Five Stripes aim to turn around their fortunes.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are seeded at the fourth spot in the Western Conference as they have the perfect opportunity to reach the summit of their Conference. The visitors have won two back-to-back contests in the league as they aim to make it a hat-trick of victories in the MLS.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Atlanta United vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between Atlanta United and Minnesota United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Viewers can watch match highlights on MLS' Official Youtube Channel and Apple TV's Match Highlights page.

For live updates, you can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

The defensive pairing of Jamal Thiare and Derrick Williams are touted to miss the clash for the hosts with the former picking up a hamstring injury and the latter healing from a calf issue.

Former Nottingham Forest forward Xande Silva joins the duo in the treatment room with the Portuguese international nursing a groin issue.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Morales, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Wolff; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeeper Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Midfielder Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Defender Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb Forward Giakoumakis, Thiaré, Wolff, Rios

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United have multiple injury-absentees as they prepare to take on the Five Stripes.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith's ankle injury picked up against Houston Dynamo keeps him out of contention.

American midfielder Hassani Dotson is doubtful because of a knock while Hugo Bacharach is nursing a massive knee problem.

Minnesota United predicted XI: St. Clair; Arriaga, Boxall, Padelford, Taylor, Rosales; Lod, Trapp, Fragapane; Oluwaseyi, Pukki.

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Aug 2019 Atlanta United 2-1 Minnesota United US Open Cup 30 May 2019 A tlanta United 3-0 Minnesota United MLS 1 Apr 2018 Minnesota United 0-1 Atlanta United MLS 22 Feb 2018 A tlanta United 1-1 Minnesota United Carolina Challenge Cup 4 Oct 2017 A tlanta United 2-3 Minnesota United MLS

