Arsenal vs Monaco: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will close off their preparations for next season with a game against AS Monaco in the Final of the Emirates Cup.

The Gunners have just returned from their American tour where they suffered just a single defeat in three games. With Arsenal touted to play Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, Mikel Arteta would look to prepare his side before the all-important clash against the treble-winning side.

AS Monaco on the other hand have had a topsy-turvy pre-season with three wins and two shambolic losses. The French side will look to leave a mark in their penultimate pre-season game as they are scheduled to play German heavyweights Bayern Munich next.

Arsenal vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: August 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00pm EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The two sides will play each other at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1:00pm. EDT.

How to watch Arsenal vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available on TV but can be streamed live on Arsenal.com.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta's side are back in London after a scintillating pre-season tour. The Gunners don't have any major injury concerns and Mikel Arteta would look to field a full-strength squad before their mouth-watering clash against Man City in the Community Shield.

Aaron Ramsdale could once again start in goal with William Saliba and Gabriel sitting in the heart of Arsenal's defense. With Zinchenko tipped to be out of the clash, Jurrien Timber could start in his place while Mikel Arteta could give another opportunity to Kieran Tierney who would be vying for a spot in Gunner's side.

Arsenal's million-dollar midfield Declan Rice could partner up with Martin Odegaard in the centre of the pitch with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli leading the Gunner's forward battery.

Position Players Goalkeepers: R amsdale, Runarsson, Hein Defenders: S aliba, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Trusty, Zinchenko Midfielders: O degaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Elneny, Havertz, Rice Forwards: S aka, Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Balogun, Marquinhos, Cozier-Duberry

Monaco team news

Monaco on the other hand will look to field a strong squad against a hungry Arsenal side. The French side has been below par in the pre-season and will have a daunting task lying in front of them against the Gunners.

With Breel Embolo out injured, Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder will once again be given the responsibility of finding the back of the net in the rare chances they receive.

Monaco Predicted Lineup: Kohn; Matsima, Maripan, Okou; Vanderson, Camara, Fofana, Henrique; Golovin, Volland; Ben Yedder.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Matsima, Maripan Okou, Disasi, Salisu, Hnerique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Aguillar Midfielders: Camara, Fofana, Henrique, Magassa, Matazo, Diop, Ben Seghir, Akliouche Forwards: Volland, Ben Yedder, Golovin, Minamino

Head-to-Head Record

The Gunners will have some scores to settle against the French side who have gotten the better of Arsenal on two occasions out of the three games played between the two outfits.

Date Match Competition 18 March 2015 Monaco 0-2 Arsenal UEFA Champions League 26 February 2015 Arsenal 1-3 Monaco UEFA Champions League 3 August 2014 Arsenal 0-1 Monaco Emirates Cup

