Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League, third-placed Al-Ahli welcome league leaders Al-Hilal in an intriguing contest at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Al-Ahli were scheduled to play the leaders in mid-April but with the match being postponed, the side will now be vying to avenge their 3-1 defeat from October.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are inching closer to a glorious league title as they look to wrap up a sublime season of football with the glittering Saudi Arabian crown. The Blue Waves need just four points to secure the title and a victory against Al-Ahli would surely seal the deal for the visitors.

Al Ahli vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

Al Ahli welcome Al Hilal to the King Abdullah Sports City on May 6, 2024 with kick-off slated at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Hilal will be available to watch on Shahid in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Al Ahli team news

Saudi Arabian midfielder Ziyad Aljohani hobbled off the pitch in Al-Ahli's previous domestic clash putting question marks over his appearance against the league leaders.

Aljohani's counterpart, Ali Al-Asmari could deputise in the engine room in the former's absence alongside former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

The former PL trio of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Allan Saint-Maximin will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility for the hosts.

Al Ahli predicted XI: Mendy; Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Amar; Al-Asmari, Kessie; Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximin; Al-Buraikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Sanbi, Al-Fadda, Abdoh Defenders: Ibanez, Demiral, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Alioski, Al-Ammar, Balobaid, Al-Hurayji, Majrashi, Hamed Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Darisi, Al-Shamrani, Fallatah, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Al-Nabit, Barrow, Al-Rashidi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Mahrez, Asiri, Al-Serihi, Saint-Maximin

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal will bank on former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to produce the goods in front of goal. The Serbian forward has had a scintillating debut campaign in the Middle East having thundered 23 goals this season for the Blue Waves.

Brazilian veteran Neymar Jr. is the solitary player ruled out for Al Hilal with the 32-year-old slated to return to action next season.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al-Burayk, Albulayhi, Koulibaly, Abdulhamid; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Michael, Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/10/23 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 18/03/22 Al-Hilal 4-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 29/10/21 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 19/05/21 Al-Hilal 5-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 15/01/21 Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

