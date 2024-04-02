Abha vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Abha and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the table cross swords as a stumbling Abha face a high-flying Al Nassr in an intriguing Saudi Pro League clash.

Abha have garnered just 22 points from 25 games as they are under massive threat of dropping down from Saudi's top division.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, aim to keep mounting pressure on leaders Al Hilal with the latter currently running away with the Middle Eastern crown.

Abha vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

How to watch Abha vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fox Soccer Plus in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Abha team news

Defender Fahad Bin Jumayah hobbled off the pitch in Abha's previous encounter in the Saudi league and the Saudi Arabian international could fail to set up a meeting with his former employees.

Abha predicted XI: Tatarusanu; Al-Qumayzi, Noguera, Tisserand, Al-Qumayzi; Mutairi, Al-Sahafi, Al-Qahtani, Kamano; Al-Ali, Krychowiak

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tatarusanu, Al-Shammeri, Al-Bouq, Jawhar Defenders: Al-Aqeel, Noguera, Al-Sahafi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Al-Qumayzi Midfielders: Asiri, Al-Alawi, Al-Shehri, Krychowiak, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir, Al-Shammeri, Al-Qead, Al-Qahtani, Al-Jumayah Forwards: Al-Ali, Abdu, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Mutairi, Kamano

Al Nassr FC team news

Al-Nassr have multiple causalities heading into the tie against Abha as Brazilian starlet Talisca has been confined to the treatment room since the end of February owing to a horrendous injury.

Waleed Abdullah (muscle), Sultan Al Ghanam (muscle), Abdullah Alkhaibari (unspecified), and Abdulelah Al-Amri are the other injury concerns for the visitors.

Without a doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo will spearhead Al Nassr's forward battery having recently thundered a scintillating hattrick taking his tally to 26 goals and nine assists in 23 outings in the league this season.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Ahmed, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles; Otavio, Brozovic; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 Oct 2023 Al Nassr 2-2 Abha Saudi Pro League 18 Mar 2023 Al Nassr 2-1 Abha Saudi Pro League 14 Mar 2023 Al Nassr 3-1 Abha King's Cup 7 Oct 2022 Abha 0-3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 26 Feb 2022 Al Nassr 2-1 Abha Saudi Pro League

