Leeds United vs Everton: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Whites welcome the Toffees to town after a first loss of the season - here's everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this week as Leeds United welcome Everton to face them at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch's side made an impressive start to their first full campaign under the American, with seven points from their opening three matches, including a shock win against Chelsea.

Watch Leeds United vs Everton on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

A cagey loss to Brighton last time out has checked their momentum, but the Whites will hope they can get the better of old enemy Frank Lampard as his Toffees come to town, with the Merseyside outfit still struggling for form following their relegation battle alongside their hosts last term.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Leeds United vs Everton Date Aug 30, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Leeds roster Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, James, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood

The good times eventually had to stop rolling with Leeds this season, and a narrow loss to Graham Potter's Brighton - something of a bogey team for them under Marcelo Bielsa - is no great blow to Jesse Marsch's pride.

What comes now is the question of whether the Whites - having seen their creative rush stymied on the south coast - can bounce back against an opponent desperate for wins and not much to show for their effort.

Predicted Leeds starting XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; James, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo.

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Allan, Onana, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon, Maupay

A draw with Brentford makes it two points in as many games for the Toffees now - and Frank Lampard may consider that progress following their difficult start to the new Premier League campaign.

The arrival of Neal Maupay from Brighton feels an astute capture, particularly if they are about to lose Anthony Gordon, with Everton thought to be readying themselves for a final transfer bid for the young forward.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Keane, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Maupay, Gray.

Last five results

Leeds results Everton results Brighton 1-0 Leeds (Aug 27) Brentford 1-1 Everton (Aug 27) Leeds 3-1 Barnsley (Aug 24) Fleetwood 0-1 Everton (Aug 23) Leeds 3-0 Chelsea (Aug 21) Everton 1-1 Forest (Aug 20) Southampton 2-2 Leeds (Aug 13) Villa 2-1 Everton (Aug 13) Leeds 2-1 Wolves (Aug 6) Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6)

Head-to-head