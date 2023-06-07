How to watch the MLS match between LAFC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Los Angeles FC host Atlanta United on Wednesday at BMO Stadium, they have the opportunity to go level on points with MLS Western Conference log leaders St Louis City.

The Five Stripes are undefeated in their last four matches including a 3-3 draw against the New England Revolution at the end of May, while the current MLS Cup champions have yet to lose at home domestically this year, winning their most recent league match 2-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Since Club Leon defeated LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) final, losing 3-1 on aggregate, LAFC's attention has turned to the league, where they currently sit third in the Western Conference with 25 points despite having played the fewest games (12).

The team of Steve Cherundolo has only lost a regular-season game at home since October 2021, and they have only given up one goal or fewer in all but one of their MLS home games this season.

The Black and Gold have conceded at least one goal in four straight games across all competitions, but LAFC has allowed the fewest goals in the league this season (10).

Atlanta is now sixth in the Eastern Conference but has scored 32 goals this year, tied with St. Louis City for the second-most goals scored this year.

While Gonzalo Pineda's team has been entertaining throughout the season, scoring multiple goals eight times, there have been some drawbacks. They have given up 28 goals, which is the second-most in MLS behind Charlotte FC (30), and the Five Stripes have lost eight points when leading in the second half.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LAFC vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch kick-off time

Date: Jun 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

LAFC and Atlanta United face off on Jun 7 at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LAFC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Bouanga for goals, as he is their and MLS' top scorer with ten strikes to his name, level with Nashville's Hany Mukhtar.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will again be without Erik Lopez and Osvaldo Alonso due to injury. Captain Brad Guzan will return to the lineup after recovering from his MCL tear. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Sanchez, Wiley; Sejdic, Ibarra; Araujo, Almada, Giakoumakis; Berry.

Position Players Goalkeepers Westberg, Guzan Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Berry, Chol

Head-to-Head Record

LAFC and Atlanta United have only faced off thrice before their midweek encounter, with The Five Stripes winning twice and the Black & Gold winning once.

