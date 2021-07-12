Jamaica vs Suriname, Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Everything you need to know about how to watch the opening Group C games, including network, team news and more

Group C kicks off in the Gold Cup on Monday, with Jamaica playing Suriname while Costa Rica takes on Guadeloupe in Orlando.

Watch Gold Cup on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Costa Rica is a three-time champion, but the last time Los Ticos came close to winning was the 2002 final defeat by the USMNT. Jamaica has never won the gold, but recent years have seen the Reggae Boyz go far in the competition. Both sides will be confident of progressing to the knockouts.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Jamaica vs Suriname / Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Date July 12, 2021 Times 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT / 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), the games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Jamaica vs Suriname team news

Head coach Theodore Whitmore has brought a strong roster to the Gold Cup, with Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey the undoubted key player.

Fulham defender Michael Hector has been included, as has former England Under-21 international Liam Moore, while Philadelphia Union trio Andre Blake, Alvas Powell and Cory Burke bring plenty of experience.

Ravel Morrison, who counts Manchester United and Lazio among his former teams, has been picked and will be eager to impress in order to earn a new contract.

Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Fisher, Moore, Hector, Bell; Mariappa, Morrison, Williams; Bailey, Burke, Nicholson.

Suriname's roster features the likes of Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker, Nigel Hasselbaink - nephew of Dutch legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - and Ajax full-back Sean Klaiber, who recently switched allegiance from the Netherlands.

Predicted Suriname starting XI: Hahn, Leerdam, Donk, Haps, Dankerlui, Biseswar, Koolwijk, Malone, Alberg, Hasselbaink, Becker.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe team news

An experienced Costa Rica roster has arrived at the Gold Cup, with familiar faces such as Bryan Oviedo, Celso Borges and Bryan Ruiz on the panel.

Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is set to surpass a century of caps at the tournament and should lead the attack.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Moreira, Oviedo, Calvo, Duarte, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Venegas, A. Martinez, Ruiz, Campbell.

The majority of the Guadeloupe squad competing at the Gold Cup is home-based, but there are a number of Europe-based internationals.

Among them are Sion midfielder Dimitri Cavare and ex-France youth international Matthias Phaeton, who plays for Guingamp.

Predicted Guadeloupe starting XI: Thuram-Uliens, Baron, Alphonse, Irep, Solvet, Hauteville, Cavare, Saint-Maximin, Malpon, Mirval, Phaeton.

Recent results

Jamaica results Suriname results Japan U23 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 12) Canada 4-0 Suriname (Jun 8) Serbia 1-1 Jamaica (Jun 7) Suriname 6-0 Bermuda (Jun 3) USMNT 4-1 Jamaica (Mar 25) Aruba 0-6 Suriname (Mar 27)