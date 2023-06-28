Jamaica vs Trinidad: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Jamaica and Trinidad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will take on Trinidad and Tobago in their second Group A game of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup at the CityPark on Thursday.

The Jamaicans managed to hold strong favourites USMNT to a 1-1 draw in their tournament opener and will be hoping to claim their first win in 11 games when they face Trinidad and Tobago. Jamaica's last victory came all the way back in June 2022, when they beat Suriname in the Concacaf Nations League.

Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their previous seven outings across all competitions and will be confident of putting up a difficult challenge against Jamaica. They registered a 3-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis in their first game of the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Jamaica vs Trinidad kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30am EDT Venue: CityPark

The Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 match between Jamaica vs Trinidad will be played on Thursday, June 29 at the City Park Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30am EDT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Jamaica vs Trinidad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on FS1, fuboTV and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the full-time whistle and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

The majority of Jamaican players who started against the USMNT play for English clubs. Demarai Gray and Joel Latibeaudiere have earned their first international caps and, Michail Antonio returned to the starting lineup after his last start in February 2022.

Jamaica predicted XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Lowe, Mariappa, Lawrence; Reid, Lambert, Johnson, Parris; Bailey, Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Jahmali Waite Defenders: Dexter Lembikisa, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Pinnock, Di'Shon Bernard, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Javain Brown Midfielders: Kevon Lambert, Daniel Johnson, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kaheem Parris, Jon Russell Forwards: Leon Bailey, Cory Burke, Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Dujuan Richards, Michail Antonio

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Just before their first match, the Soca Warriors made a roster change, bringing in Luke Singh to replace the injured Daniel Phillips. Nicklas Frenderup also took over as goalkeeper for his 10th appearance, replacing Marvin Phillip.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Trinidad and Tobago team.

Trinidad and Tobago predicted XI: Phillip; A. Jones, Moses, Bateau, J. Jones; Rampersad, Hackshaw; Fortune, Molino, Auvray; Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith Defenders: Aubrey David, Sheldon Bateau, Leland Archer, Luke Singh, Kareem Moses, Shannon Gomez, Alvin Jones, Triston Hodge Midfielders: Joevin Jones, Ajani Fortune, Kevin Molino, Neveal Hackshaw, Andre Rampersad, Molik Jesse Khan Forwards: Ryan Telfer, Kadeem Corbin, Levi García, Real Gill, Malcolm Shaw, Kaïlé Auvray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Jamaica 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago Friendly March 2023 Jamaica 0-1 Trinidad and Tobago Friendly August 2017 Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 Jamaica Friendly November 2014 Jamaica 0-0 Trinidad and Tobago Carribean Cup November 2013 Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 Jamaica Friendly

