Ipswich Town vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich Town and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will take on Sunderland in the Championship at the Portman Road on Saturday. Sunderland currently occupy the last playoff spot and will be looking to climb up the table with a win. Ipswich Town are second in the standings after 26 matches but are 10 points behind league leaders Leicester.

Sunderland's most recent outing was a defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the FA Cup. They will be looking to bounce back with a win against Ipswich who are struggling to convert draws into wins. After a run of four draws and a defeat, they finally picked up a win over Wimbledon in their last game.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30pm ET Venue: Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

As Sam Morsy is unavailable due to a two-game suspension, Lewis Travis may make his debut for Ipswich, having recently joined from Blackburn Rovers.

Other changes could also be under consideration, including the possible inclusion of Jeremy Sarmiento, who has recently joined on loan from Brighton. However, the majority of the team from the last Championship fixture may be part of the lineup again.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Clarke; Luongo, Travis; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Sunderland team news

Players like Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, and Patrick Roberts are expected to remain unavailable due to injuries.

Sunderland boss Michael Beale will be faced with the decision of whether to make adjustments to the team following a defeat against Newcastle.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Alese; Ekwah, Neil, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Pembele, Hume Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Sunderland 1 - 2 Ipswich Town Championship December 2021 Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Sunderland League One November 2021 Sunderland 2 - 0 Ipswich Town League One January 2021 Ipswich Town 0 - 1 Sunderland League One November 2020 Sunderland 2 - 1 Ipswich Town League One

