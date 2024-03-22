How to watch today's Iowa State vs Washington State NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars NCAA March Madness Second Round game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones and No. 7 seed Washington State Cougars are set to battle in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament's second round on Saturday in Omaha, with a place in the sweet 16 at stake.

Heading into the second round of March Madness, Iowa State are playing arguably the best basketball in the country. The Cyclones breezed through to win the Big 12 Tournament and took care of business in the first-round of March Madness, drubbing South Dakota State 82-65.

The Cougars, on the other hand, have not been at their best towards the end of the season, but found a way to mount a comeback and beat Drake Bulldogs after trailing for most of that Round of 32 matchup.

The winner of this Saturday's tie will face the winner of No. 3 Illinois and No. 11 Duquesne in the Sweet 16.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Iowa State vs. Washington State NCAA Second Round Game.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars tip-off time & stadium

The Cyclones will face off against the Cougars this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Second Round match is set at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT Venue CHI Health Center Omaha Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Second Round game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Washington State Cougars can watch the game live on TNT. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars Team News and Key Performers

Iowa State Cyclones Team News

Keshon Gilbert is the leading scorer at 13.8 PPG for Iowa State, but his game is not just limited to scoring. He averages 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals per game.

Just behind Gilbert is Tamin Lipsey, averaging 12.4 PPG. Like Gilbert, he impacts games in both directions. Lipsey averages 4.6 rebounds a game and leads the team with 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Washington State Cougars Team News

The Cougars boast one of the strongest frontcourt duos in the country. Isaac Jones leads the squad in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Jones shoots 57.8% from the field and is coming off a 20-point performance in the first round win against Drake.

Jaylen Wells, the team's third-leading scorer, is averaging 12.3 PPG, and had a strong first-round game, scoring 17 points and going 3-for-4 from three.

Guard Myles Rice is also crucial to the Cougars offense. He is the second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 PPG, albeit he somewhat failed to find his footing in the first round.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between the two men's basketball programs. Washington State have won only three of their six games before entering the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State are on a four-game winning streak and has won eight of their last nine and 12 of their last 14 games.