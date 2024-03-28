How to watch today's Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones (29-7) will play the No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8) in a Sweet 16 matchup at TD Garden on Thursday night. The winner will advance to play either UConn or San Diego State in the East Regional final.

The Cyclones reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years after recording wins against South Dakota State (82-65) and Washington State (67-56). They now take on a free-scoring Illinois side, which defeated Morehead State (85-69) and Duquesne (89-63) to make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Iowa State Cyclones vs. Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Iowa State vs. Illinois tip-off time & stadium

The Cyclones will face off against the Fighting Illini this Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 10:09 p.m. ET/ 7:09 p.m. PT.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:09 p.m. ET/ 9:09 p.m. CT/ 7:09 p.m. PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts, USA

How to watch the Iowa State vs. Illinois NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Illinois Fighting Illini can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), and Andy Katz (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Iowa State vs. Illinois State Team News and Key Performers

Iowa State Cyclones Team News

Guards Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert are the Cyclones' most important players, impacting the game on both attack and defense. Gilbert leads Iowa State in scoring with 13.7 PPG, to couple with 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals. Lipsey puts up similar numbers, with 12.5 PPG, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Iowa State projected starting lineup: (G) Tamin Lipsey, (G) Keshon Gilbert, (F) Tre King, (F) Robert Jones, (F) Milan Momcilovic

Illinois Fighting Illini Team News

The Fighting Illini have some serious talent on their hands. Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, and Coleman Hawkins form one of the better trios in the nation, while Dain Dainja is emerging as a real deal.

Shannon Jr's 23.1 points per game average ranks third in the nation. And he's also been playing some of his best basketball in March with six games of hitting 25 or more points, including 30 against Duquesne from just 14 shots.

Illinois projected starting lineup: (G) Terrence Shannon Jr., (F) Marcus Domask, (F) Coleman Hawkins, (F) Quincy Guerrier, (F) Ty Rodgers

Head-to-Head Records

These schools last met on the floor on November 28, 2018, in Champaign, with the Cyclones coming out on top with an 84-68 win. The Cyclones have won the past two meetings with the Illini, but this will be the first meeting between these two in an NCAA Tournament game.