How to watch today's Iowa Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers Women's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers Women's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4, 13-3 SEC) and the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (31-5, 15-3 Big Ten) will square off in the Albany 2 Region final on Monday at MVP Arena in a rematch for the history books that pits arguably two of the best talents in women's college basketball in Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The winner of this tie will advance to the Final Four in Cleveland.

It was the Tigers who got the better of the Hawkeyes 102-85 to win the national championship in the most-watched NCAA women’s basketball game of all time. LSU are trying to become the first back-to-back champs since UConn did it in 2016, having had to work their socks to triumph in a tough Sweet 16 game over second-seeded UCLA 78-69.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, will be looking to enact their revenge from last year and reach their second consecutive Final Four for the first time. They have mostly rolled through the NCAA tournament and are trending upward after dominating Colorado in the last round, surviving a brief scare against West Virginia in the second round.

Clark and Reese seem poised for another signature postseason performance. This could well go down as the best game of the tournament.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Iowa State Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers Women's NCAA March Madness Game.

Iowa State vs. LSU tip-off time & stadium

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Tigers this Monday, April 1, 2024, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness match is set at 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT Venue MVP Arena Location Albany, New York

How to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's Women's NCAA March Madness game between the Iowa State Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers can watch the game live on ESPN.

To stream the game online, the best streaming service is Fubo, which offers 180+ live TV channels, including all the channels you need to watch NCAA Division 1 women's basketball online.

Fubo's current channel lineup includes ESPN, ABC, ESPNU, Pac-12, ACCN, SEC Network and more, plus 1000 hours of free DVR. What that means: Fubo lets you watch a women’s college basketball live feed online or record the games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

Iowa vs. LSU Team News and Key Performers

Iowa State Hawkeyes Team News

The all-time leading scorer in Division I, Caitlin Clark, who has become the face of women's college basketball in the last year, has led the country all season in scoring, with 31.8 PPG, and 8.8 APG for the most this season, with 37.7% three-pointer accuracy (184-for-488). But there's a lack of attacking support behind, even if sophomore Hannah Stuelke has improved dramatically and is second on the team with 14.1 PPG.

Iowa are again expected to be without starter Molly Davis, who suffered a knee injury on March 3 against Ohio State. Sydney Affolter, a junior, has been drafted into the starting lineup in her place and is averaging more than seven points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes. She notably had 15 points in the Sweet 16.

LSU Tigers Team News

LSU sophomore guard Flau'jae Johnson and junior forward Angel Reese led the way for the Tigers in their win over the UCLA Bruins as each tallied a double-double. Johnson scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 12 boards, while Reese added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Reese, who entered college as the country's No. 2 recruit, has lived up to the expectations and has truly blossomed into one of the nation's finest players during her two seasons at LSU.

She averages 18.7 PPG and 13.2 PPG this season, while Johnson's output has improved greatly from last year, increasing both her scoring average (14.7 PPG from 11.0) and shooting efficiency (50.1% from 42.4%).

DePaul transfer Aneesha Morrow (16.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG) has also made a positive impression as an inside presence alongside Reese, with the duo emerging as one of the best frontcourts in the country. Freshman Mikaylah Williams has been a stellar recruit as well, averaging 14.4 PPG.

