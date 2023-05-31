How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and NYRB, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will visit New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, pitting two teams at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference against each other.

Inter Miami sits at the bottom of the standings with 15 points, while the visitors are one point higher in 13th place.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Inter Miami has struggled in the first few months of their third MLS season, losing nine of their 14 games. After defeats to Nashville SC and Orlando City, Phil Neville's team was given a reprieve in the US Open Cup.

They advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Nashville, but they were immediately dragged back down to earth by Montreal over the weekend, losing in a narrow 1-0 defeat in Canada.

Inter Miami has now lost three straight MLS games, but they will return to DRV PNK Stadium, where they have won four of their past five games.

New York Red Bulls' fortunes have recently improved after ending a seven-game winless streak earlier this month with a 1-0 win over DC United in the US Open Cup.

The tight victory fueled the Red Bulls to seven points in three MLS matches before falling to Cincinnati in a penalty shootout in the US Open Cup last-16.

They were unable to recover from their cup loss as they travelled to Lumen Field over the weekend, falling 1-0 to Seattle Sounders thanks to Jordan Morris' first-half goal.

Troy Lesesne's team will be on the road for Wednesday's game, hoping to put a stop to the bout of homesickness that has impeded their progress this term, having failed to win any of their eight MLS away games in 2023.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: May 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls face off on May 31 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

New York team news

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, while Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Carmona, Casseres, Yearwood; Fernandez; Burke, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper, Vanzeir

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls have ended with the Red Bulls claiming three wins and the Herons claiming two. The last four games between these two sides have ended with the home team getting all three points.

Useful links