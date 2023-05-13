Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and New England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the latest round of MLS fixtures, Inter Miami will host New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts are now tenth in the rankings, just outside the Eastern Conference playoff spots, while the visitors are first in the league following a terrific start to the season.

Inter Miami had a terrible start to the season, losing six games in a row, but they are now starting to turn things around in both the US Open Cup and the MLS.

After failing to score in five of the previous six games, the Herons have now won four games in a row in all competitions, having finally found their shooting boots, hitting eight goals during that period.

Phil Neville's team has kept things tight at the back so far, conceding only 11 goals in 10 games, the third-best defensive record in the Eastern Conference.

During their midweek game against Charleston Battery in the US Open Cup, they managed a 1-0 win thanks to an own goal by Juan Palma.

Given that they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season, New England has had a fantastic start to this season, sitting atop the league with 24 points in 11 games.

Much of the Revs' success thus far has been due to their outstanding defensive record, as they have conceded just nine goals, the second-fewest of any team in the Eastern Conference.

However, Bruce Arena's attack let him down last time, as his team crashed out of the US Open Cup in surprising fashion, losing 1-0 at home to Pittsburgh Riverhounds despite controlling possession and having more shots.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs New England kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and New England Revolution face off on May 13 at the DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs New England online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

New England team news

New England Revolution will miss Andrew Farrell, Maciel, Nacho Gil, Tommy McNamara and Jacob Jackson thanks to their lengthy list of injuries. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

New England Revs possible XI: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Position Players Goalkeepers Petrovic, Edwards Jr. Defenders Makoun, Jones, Kessler, Bye, Gonzalez, Romney, Spaulding, Souza Midfielders Borrero, Blessing, Boateng, Rivera, Polster, Bajraktarevic, C. Gil Forwards Vrioni, Bou, Altidore, Wood, Rennicks

Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami and New England Revolution have faced off against each other four times prior to Saturday's game. They stand on equal footing through those four games as they both have two wins each with the Revs possessing the biggest win in the matchup, a 5-0 win at the DRV PNK Stadium.

