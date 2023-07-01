Inter Miami vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news

Inter Miami is rock bottom of the Eastern Conference as they prepare to host an in-form Austin FC side at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Last time out, the hosts were thrashed 4-1 by the Philadelphia Union, while the visitors cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Following a run of 10 losses in 13 MLS games, Inter Miami's owners were forced to break ways with manager Phil Neville, who left the team earlier this month.

However, interim manager Javier Morales failed to ignite a comeback in Florida, supervising three consecutive setbacks, with losses to DC United and the New England Revolution preceding last weekend's thrashing in Philadelphia.

As a result, the Herons are on a seven-game losing run and have given up 16 goals since their previous triumph, which came over six weeks ago against New England.

Gerardo Martino, the former Barcelona and Argentina manager, has subsequently been hired as the club's permanent manager, but the 60-year-old faces a difficult challenge regardless of Lionel Messi's approaching arrival.

Inter Miami has not only lost their last three home league games, but also five of their previous seven, while no team in the Eastern Conference has scored fewer goals than the bottom feeders.

When Austin suffered three defeats in four games in late May and mid-June, conceding nine goals in the process, Josh Wolff's team slipped down the Western Conference standings, but they are now just four points behind third-placed Seattle Sounders.

In addition to winning their last two games, the Verde and Black have won five of their previous eight matches, scoring at least two goals in four of those wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Inter Miami vs Austin kick-off time

Date: Jul 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami and Austin face off on Jul 1 at DRV PNK Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Y edlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Austin team news

Austin has Zan Kolmanic and Leo Vaisanen unavailable while Aleksandar Radovanovic and Sofiane Djeffal are doubtful for the clash. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer with five strikes to his name as they have only just started to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Cascante, Bruin, Gallagher; Rigoni, Valencia, Pereira, Fagundez; Zardes, Driussi.

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Asensio, Finlay, Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez, Driussi

Head-to-Head Record

Austin and Inter Miami have only played once before Saturday's matchup, a game that saw the Verde and Black win 5-1 at the Q2 Stadium.

