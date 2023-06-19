Indonesia vs Argentina: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly match between Indonesia and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Argentina play Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday, the defending world champions will want to make it 10 games in a row without a loss.

Meanwhile, the hosts enter the friendly match in strong form after losing only one of their previous 12 games in the international arena.

Watch the World Champions play with the CBS Golazo Network

Indonesia have played three straight friendlies since losing to Vietnam 2-0 on aggregate in the AFF Championship semi-finals.

In the March international window, two of the friendlies were played against Burundi, with the results being a 3-1 win and a 2-2 draw.

Indonesia scored five goals in two games in March, but they were unable to continue that pace against Palestine on Wednesday.

Argentina stepped onto the pitch for the third time since winning the World Cup in Qatar when they met Australia in China, easily defeating Curacao and Panama in March.

When Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16, Lionel Messi scored the first goal. On Thursday, the 35-year-old accomplished the same feat, but much more quickly.

Messi scored the quickest goal of his career while playing for the first time since confirming his transfer to Inter Miami. He scored a beautiful goal from outside the box in under 80 seconds.

La Albiceleste have won seven straight friendlies without conceding since they drew 2-2 with Uruguay in November 2019, and they will be optimistic about continuing that outstanding run on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Indonesia vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: Jun 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30am ET / 5:30 am PT Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Argentina and Indonesia will face off on Jun 19 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 am Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 am Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Indonesia vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through the CBS Golazo Network in the United States.

Team news & squads

Indonesia team news

Shin Tae-Yong's Indonesia are expected to follow the same trend as recently and go with a traditional back-five that has seen them defeated only once in the last 12 games.

Elkan Baggott, Jordi Amat and Rizky Ridho will make up the central three in defence.

Indonesia possible XI: Trisna; Mangkualam, Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Arhan; Sayuri, Kambuaya, Klok, Lilipaly: Sulistyawan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trisna, Arya, Irianto Defenders: Mangkualam, Baggott, Amat, Ridho, Arhan, Febriansyah, Amat, Ari Midfielders: Sayuri, Kambuaya, Klok, Lilipaly, Aryanto, Sayuri, Ramdani, Sulaeman Forwards: Sulistyawan, Jenner, Lilipaly

Argentina team news

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi did start earlier this week against Australia, head coach Lionel Scaloni has allowed the trio to take an early break as they headed back to Argentina.

Rodrigo de Paul and Cristian Romero will also be rested with chances being afforded afforded to Leonardo Balerdi and Ezequiel Palacios.

Argentina possible XI: Rulli; Molina, Balerdi, Pezzella, Acuna; Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso; Ocampos, Alvarez, Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Benitez Defenders: Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Romero, Balerdi, Medina Midfielders: Paredes, Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Enzo F., Ocampos, Almada, Buonanotte Forwards: Nico, Alvarez, Simeone, Garnacho

Head-to-Head Record

Argentina and Indonesia have never faced off against each other in history with the clash set to be their first-ever meeting.

