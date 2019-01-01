'I enjoy playing in the Premier League' - Schar happy with first season at Newcastle

The centre-back has impressed this term and was delighted with how Rafa Benitez's side finished off their campaign

defender Fabian Schar has revealed he is pleased by his performances in his first Premier League season, and that he is enjoying playing in English football.

The international struggled to adjust to the English top flight in his first few games, but over the course of the season, he has impressed pundits and fans alike.

Schar, who moved to St James’ Park last summer in a £3.6 million ($4.5m) from Deportivo La Coruna, has helped to keep 10 clean sheets in the league.

The 27 year-old told Chronicle Live: "I had a quite hard start, like the whole team. I think the whole team struggled a lot the first 10 games, but then we started getting points and doing a good job over the whole season.

"I think, for me and the team, the second part was quite good and we can be proud of the end. For me, it was also a quite good season when I look now.

"I enjoy playing in the Premier League, especially for this club and these amazing fans. I look forward for the next year."

The Magpies finished this season in 13th spot with 45 points, seven adrift of a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

A 4-0 win away at on the final day of their Premier League was enough for Newcastle to jump above Bournemouth on goal difference and Schar, who scored his fourth goal of the season in that match, called it a fitting end to the season: "It was the perfect end, I think, for us.

"To get one position above at the end, and to give the fans something, was the perfect game for us.

"It was a quite good day for us."

Schar has relished playing in front of Newcastle’s avid fanbase as well, with a large number of supporters making the long trip from the north east to London on the last day of the Premier League season to see their side play, saying: "It's great for us, for the whole team, to get this support every game.

"At home games or away, they're always there, and they give us some really good support. That's what we need."