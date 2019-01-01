Henry Menezes: Igor Stimac's World Cup experience will be vital for India

The Deputy Chairman of the AIFF Technical Committee reveals that Stimac's experience in World Cups handed him an edge over other candidates...

Igor Stimac is easily the most high profile coach in the history of Indian football. Stiamc's achievements have been well documented ever since his appointment was confirmed by the All Football Federation (AIFF). None of the former coaches can boast of a world cup medal or having guided a team to the final round of football's marquee event.

Henry Menezes, the deputy chairman of the AIFF's Technical Committee believes that Stimac's appointment was in line with 's long-term aspirations - qualify for the world cup.

"Stimac's CV is the most promising CV that I have ever come across in Indian football. And who better than a bronze medal winner in the World Cup. We believe that he can infuse the ambition in the players to participate in a World Cup. Only a person who has been there can show us the way and no one else," Menezes told Goal.

During the interview, the Croatian was asked to justify his poor win per cent during his tenure in and Menezes reveals that "he has had to work with lower-ranked teams whose main concern was to save relegation. He had adverse challenges in the middle-east and the fact that he managed to keep those clubs afloat speak volumes of his character. His experience will only help him in this job as we very well know that the position of the head coach is not a rosy one."

The former goalkeeper believes that Stimac's team selection is a testimony that the Croat's claim of having researched Indian football is not a hollow one. The new tactician is content with India's wing play but feels that a lot of work needs to be done with India's defensive organisation. He has even asked the Indian FA to organise two friendly matches so that he can make an informed decision while pruning the squad to 23 from 37.

"He (Stimac) is aware of the strengths of our footballers and now he has to work in bringing the best out of his players. I don't think there will be any major change in style in the King's Cup itself but yes the coach might make some tactical adjustments," said Menezes.

The players spend most of their time with their respective clubs and the national team coach interacts with the players only intermittently for brief periods. Therefore, Menezes believes that the clubs should also play a significant part and collaborate with the natonal team staff for the betterment of Indian football.

"The national team gets to train together for only about 50 days in a year. So, he is not going to get a lot of time. The success will depend on how well he manages the team and on how good a programme he makes for the team that they carry on during their stay with their clubs as well. The clubs also must bear extra responsibility as far as at least fitness is concerned. So it must be a cumulative effort to bring about a better change in Indian football."

With the Indian club football season already done and dusted the focus will now continue to remain on the national team. Stimac will be hoping for a positive show in the King's cup in . It will also be a morale booster for the team as they are slated to take on heavyweight opponents like Syria, Tajikistan and DPR Korea in the Intercontinental Cup in July.

