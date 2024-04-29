How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

Both ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Fubo.

The Dallas Stars (52-21-9) will try and even the series as they play Game 4 of their first round NHL Western Conference series in Sin City against the Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Stars snapped their two-game losing run with a victory over the Golden Knights in their last game, giving them their first victory of the series. They will try to build on the win and look for their second straight win to even up the series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

But given how hard they had to work to get a win despite a substantial edge in play all series long, it's difficult to look past the threat that defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas poses in their ranks. The Golden Knights have won five of their last seven games and six of their last eight home games, which also spells trouble for the Stars.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, April 29, 2024 Time 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT Arena T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, California

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights Team News & Key Leaders

Vegas Golden Knights

Nicolas Hague (Lower Body) has been ruled out of this game.

Logan Thompson in goal, though, has been the main reason behind their success in postseason so far. Thompson now has 43 saves in Game 3, putting him at 4.8 goals saved beyond expectations, with a.927 save % and 2.14 GAA.

These are some strong numbers from the 27-year-old. And, after a long, exhausting night like Saturday, there remains doubt whether he will be fresh enough to deliver another strong performance in Game 4?

Stanley Cup hero Adin Hill has backed up Thompson for the first three games. He dealt with injuries through the season and struggled down the home straight, but he's viable option if Thompson falters.

Dallas Stars

Forwards Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa both skated Sunday after missing Game 3 because of injuries. Stars head coach Peter DeBoer has said they will be game-time decisions Monday.

After dropping a stinker in Game 1, conceding four goals from just 15 shots faced, Jake Oettinger has now settled down. With a relatively moderate workload, he still has a .892 save % and minus-1.5 post shot expected goals, but his goals-against average of 2.50 puts the Stars in a prime position to come out on top on any given night.

On the other side of the puck, Dallas are averaging 3.59 goals per game. They scored three goals on 46 shots in their last game. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals for the Stars.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, while Jason Robertson had two assists.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has three assists to lead Dallas in the postseason and is one of two players for the Stars, with Robertson being the other, to have collected four points.

Head-to-Head Record

The Golden Knight swept the Stars in all three previous encounters this season.