This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nico Williams Athletic Club 2023-24Getty
LaLiga
team-logo
Coliseum
team-logo
watch on espn+
GOAL

Getafe vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LaLigaGetafe vs Athletic ClubGetafeAthletic Club

How to watch the LaLiga match between Getafe and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Getafe will take on Athletic Club in the La Liga at the Coliseum on Friday. After 33 rounds of league games, Athletic are fifth in the standings whereas Getafe are down in 10th place.

The visitors' league form is concerning, with the team having only won one out of their last five fixtures. Getafe have two wins during the same period and will be hoping to cause an upset in front of their home crowd.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Getafe vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date:May 3, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Coliseum

The match will be played at the Coliseum on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Getafe vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe will be without five key players due to injuries for Friday's match in the Spanish capital.

Mauro Arambarri, Juan Iglesias, Carles Alena, Domingos Duarte, and Borja Mayoral are sidelined and will not play any part in the game.

Getafe predicted XI: Soria; Carmona, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico; Moriba, Milla; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Rodriguez; Mata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Soria, Fuzato
Defenders:Alvarez, Djene, Mitrovic, Angileri
Midfielders:Maksimovic, Milla, Rodriguez
Forwards:Latasa, Lozano, Mata, Greenwood

Athletic Club team news

Athletic will be missing Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta due to a thigh injury he sustained in their last match against Atletico.

Although Yuri Berchiche will continue to be unavailable, the team will welcome back Oscar de Marcos, who returns after serving a suspension against Diego Simeone's team.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Vesga, Benat; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Simon, Agirrezabala
Defenders:Vivian, Paredes, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
Midfielders:Vesga, Prados, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez, Berenguer
Forwards:Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27/09/23Athletic Bilbao 2 - 2 GetafeLa Liga
01/04/23Athletic Bilbao 0 - 0 GetafeLa Liga
18/10/22Getafe 2 - 2 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga
19/03/22Athletic Bilbao 1 - 1 GetafeLa Liga
07/12/21Getafe 0 - 0 Athletic BilbaoLa Liga

Useful links

Advertisement