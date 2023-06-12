Germany vs Ukraine: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the friendly between Germany and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany and Ukraine will face off in a friendly match on Monday at the Weserstadion in Bremen, Germany.

Germany have never lost to Ukraine in their previous eight meetings, winning five times and drawing thrice. The Germans will be looking to continue their unbeaten run against Ukraine and build momentum ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 finals they will be hosting.

Ukraine, on the other hand, will be using this match as a warm-up for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta later this month. The Ukrainians will be hoping to put on a good show against Germany and give their fans something to cheer about.

The match is expected to be a straightforward contest and Germany will be the favourites to win.

Germany vs Ukraine kick-off time

Date: June 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EDT Venue: Weserstadion

The friendly fixture between Germany and Ukraine at the Weserstadion in Bremen will be played on Monday, June 12. Kick-off will be at 12pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fuboTV as well as the Fox network for viewers in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Germany will be without prominent players when they face Ukraine. Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Robin Gosens from Inter Milan will be rested following their Champions League endeavours on Saturday. They will join the national team later this month.

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is also unavailable due to an ankle injury. Additionally, Thomas Muller, Mario Gotze, Niklas Sule, Karim Adeyemi, and Marco Reus are all absent for various reasons.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Benjamin Henrichs, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Malick Thiaw, Marius Wolf Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Niclas Fullkrug, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane Forwards: Kevin Schade, Timo Werner, Florian Wirtz

Ukraine team news

Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko will be absent from the June fixtures due to a calf injury that prematurely ended his 2022-23 season. Additionally, Roman Yaremchuk, the striker from Club Brugge, has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury issue.

On the other hand, Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, is included in the squad despite missing his club's last three matches due to muscular fatigue.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan, Andriy Lunin, Anatoliy Trubin Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitalii Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol, Illya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Valeriy Bondar, Yukhym Konoplya, Oleksandr Svatok Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zubkov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Mykhailo Mudryk, Danylo Ihnatenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Heorhiy Sudakov, Vladyslav Kocherhin Forwards: Artem Dovbyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Vladyslav Vanat.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2020 Germany 3-1 Ukraine Nations League October 2020 Ukraine 1-2 Germany Nations League June 2016 Germany 2-0 Ukraine Euro November 2011 Ukraine 3-3 Germany Friendly November 2001 Germany 4-1 Ukraine WC qualifiers

