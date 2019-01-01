France vs South Korea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Les Bleues will clash against South Korea in the opening game of the Women's World Cup in France to kick start Group A

Host nation will get the 2019 Women's World Cup underway when they face at the Parc des Princes.

France are favourites to reach the final on home turf, though they face tough opponents in Group A. Underdogs South Korea will be pushing for an upset in the opening match of the competition, while the two other teams in Group A – Norway and – will face off on Saturday in .

Les Bleues will be eager to replicate the success of their male counterparts who won the 2018 World Cup in , and are in search of their first ever World Cup victory.

Game France vs South Korea Date Friday, June 7 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on Fox Sports 1 and live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Telemundo Deportes En Vivo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One. It can be streamed from BBC iPlayer

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position France squad Goalkeepers Bouhaddi, Durand, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Debever, Karchaoui, Majri, Bathy, Perisset, Renard, Torrent, Tounkara Midfielders Bilbault, Bussaglia, Clemaron, Geyoro, Henry, Thiney Forwards Asseyi, Cascarino, Diani, Guavin, Laurent, Le Sommer

Coach Corinne Diacre has no injury concerns and will have a fully-fit side to select from.

Potential France starting XI: Bouhaddi, Torrent, Mbock, Fox, Majri, Bussaglia, Henry, Diani, Thiney, Le Sommer, Gauvin.

Position South Korea squad Goalkeepers Ga-ae, Jung-mi, Bo-ram Defenders Hye-ri, Hye-ji, Young-a, Se-ra, Sel-gi, Eun-mi, Dam-yeong, Eun-hye, Seon-joo Midfielders Yu-mi, So-yun, Chae-rin, Lee Min-a, Ga-eul, So-hyun, So-dam, Young-ju, Chang Forwards Geum-min, Seol-bin, Hwa-yeon, Min-ji

South Korea also do not have any major injury worries in their squad ahead of the opener.

Potential South Korea starting XI: Kim Min-Jung; Kim Yeon, Lim Seon-Joo, Shin Dam-Yeong; Lee Mi-Naa, Cho So-Hyun, Lee So-Dam, Lee Young-Joo, Ji So-Yun, Moon Mi-Ra, Yeo Min Ji.

Betting & Match Odds

France are favourites to win this match with Bet365 , priced at 4/9. South Korea are 21/1 while a draw is available at 71/10.

Match Preview

France will head into the fixture boasting a side with a wealth of experience, along with a sizeable amount of players who featured in 's successful -winning team that beat 4-1 in the final. The likes of captain Amandine Henry, vice-captain Eugenie Le Sommer, Delphine Cascarino, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eve Perisset are some of the French Lyon stars looking to secure victory on a national and club level.

The Lyon team is considered to be the best in world football, having scooped up their fourth consecutive Champions League title in a row, and the experience of their players in the France side will surely help them on the road to the final.

Le Sommer is expected to net for France, having scored 74 international goals, and is the sole senior option in an attacking lineup that involves youthful options in Cascarino, Valerie Gauvin and Emelyne Laurent.

Les Bleues are unbeaten in their last five friendly fixtures, recently securing a 2-1 win over on May 31 that was their final game before the start of the World Cup. They are favourites to make it far in the competition despite a tough Group A.

South Korea will face off against France as underdogs, having finished fifth-placed in the , having lost two of their last three friendly fixtures and drawing the other.

Coach Yoon Deokyeo, however, has developed an attack-minded side. Star player Ji Soyun emerged as one of the best players in the FA Women's .