Ecuador vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Ecuador and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will take on Chile in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are on five points after five rounds of games and will be looking for a win to climb up the standings.

Ecuador are heading into the fixture on the back of two consecutive goalless draws against Venezuela and Colombia. They will be desperate for goals and points in the games to come.

Chile's form has been worse. They have only managed one win in five qualifiers. And that came against Peru, wherein Diego Valdes and Marcelino Nunez scored a goal each to register a 2-0 win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Chile kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30 pm ET Venue: Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

The game between Ecuador and Chile will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Ecuador vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Ecuador will have to deal with the absence of their two key players, captain Enner Valencia, and attacking full-back Pervis Estupinan, both sidelined due to injuries for this match.

Additionally, winger Gonzalo Plata is unavailable, and Jhoanner Chaves withdrew from the squad at the last minute due to injury.

Ecuador predicted XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, M Caicedo, Cifuentes; Paez, Rodriguez, Sornoza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galinder, Burrai Defenders: Arboleda, Preciado, Hincapie, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Quinonez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Franco, Cifuentes, Sornoza, Ortiz, Paez, Yeboah, Zambrano Forwards: Campana, J. Caicedo, Rodriguez, Julio

Chile team news

Chile will miss the services of Victor Mendez, who received a late red card as a substitute in the draw against Paraguay.

The defensive options for the visitors aren't looking great, with Matias Fernandez pulling out late, adding to the list of injured players like Juan Delgado, Nayel Mehssatou, and Benjamin Kuscevic.

Chile predicted XI: Cortes; Diaz, Medel, Maripan, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria; Davila, Alexis, Brereton Diaz; D Pizarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cortes, De Paul Defenders: Medel, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo, Catalan, Loyola, Zaldivia, Galdames Midfielders: Pulgar, Echeverria, Osorio, Canales, Perez, Pizarro Forwards: Sanchez, Brereton Diaz, Aravena, Davila, Guerrero, Pizarro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2021 Chile 0 - 2 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers September 2021 Ecuador 0 - 0 Chile World Cup Qualifiers June 2019 Ecuador 1 - 2 Chile Copa America October 2017 Chile 2 - 1 Ecuador World Cup Qualifiers October 2016 Ecuador 3 - 0 Chile World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links