This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ecuador vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
team-logo
Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
team-logo
Watch on fanatiz
Moisés Caicedo Ecuador Alexis Sanchez Chile(C)Getty Images
CONMEBOL World Cup QualifiersChileEcuador vs ChileEcuador

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Ecuador and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador will take on Chile in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams are on five points after five rounds of games and will be looking for a win to climb up the standings.

Ecuador are heading into the fixture on the back of two consecutive goalless draws against Venezuela and Colombia. They will be desperate for goals and points in the games to come.

Chile's form has been worse. They have only managed one win in five qualifiers. And that came against Peru, wherein Diego Valdes and Marcelino Nunez scored a goal each to register a 2-0 win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ecuador vs Chile kick-off time

Date:November 21, 2023
Kick-off time:6.30 pm ET
Venue:Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium

The game between Ecuador and Chile will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Ecuador vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Ecuador will have to deal with the absence of their two key players, captain Enner Valencia, and attacking full-back Pervis Estupinan, both sidelined due to injuries for this match.

Additionally, winger Gonzalo Plata is unavailable, and Jhoanner Chaves withdrew from the squad at the last minute due to injury.

Ecuador predicted XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, M Caicedo, Cifuentes; Paez, Rodriguez, Sornoza.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dominguez, Galinder, Burrai
Defenders:Arboleda, Preciado, Hincapie, Torres, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Quinonez
Midfielders:Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Franco, Cifuentes, Sornoza, Ortiz, Paez, Yeboah, Zambrano
Forwards:Campana, J. Caicedo, Rodriguez, Julio

Chile team news

Chile will miss the services of Victor Mendez, who received a late red card as a substitute in the draw against Paraguay.

The defensive options for the visitors aren't looking great, with Matias Fernandez pulling out late, adding to the list of injured players like Juan Delgado, Nayel Mehssatou, and Benjamin Kuscevic.

Chile predicted XI: Cortes; Diaz, Medel, Maripan, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria; Davila, Alexis, Brereton Diaz; D Pizarro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cortes, De Paul
Defenders:Medel, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo, Catalan, Loyola, Zaldivia, Galdames
Midfielders:Pulgar, Echeverria, Osorio, Canales, Perez, Pizarro
Forwards:Sanchez, Brereton Diaz, Aravena, Davila, Guerrero, Pizarro

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2021Chile 0 - 2 EcuadorWorld Cup Qualifiers
September 2021Ecuador 0 - 0 ChileWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 2019Ecuador 1 - 2 ChileCopa America
October 2017Chile 2 - 1 EcuadorWorld Cup Qualifiers
October 2016Ecuador 3 - 0 ChileWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links