How to watch today's Denver vs Notre Dame Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about the Lacrosse matchup between Denver and Notre Dame.

Denver and Notre Dame are set to face off in the NCAA Lacrosse Men's Semifinal on May 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The University of Denver men's lacrosse team beat No. 4 Syracuse 10–8 on May 19, 2024, at Johnny Unitas Stadium. A decisive 4-0 run early in the third quarter was key to the win.

On the other hand, Notre Dame beat Georgetown 16–11 on May 18, 2024, at James Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York.

Notre Dame have an incredible record of 14 wins and 1 loss, while Denver have a good overall record of 13 wins and 3 losses.

Denver vs Notre Dame: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage Lacrosse Semifinal battle between Denver and Notre Dame will take place on May 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date May 25 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Arena Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Denver vs Notre Dame online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated Lacrosse Semifinal matchup between Denver and Notre Dame live on ESPN2 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver vs Notre Dame Team News

Denver Team News

JJ Sillstrop has scored 29 goals and set up 17 assists, giving him 46 points and making him the team's leader. This shows how good he is at both scoring and setting up plays.

Michael Lampert scores 21 goals and 23 assists for a total of 44 points, showing how versatile he is and how consistently well he plays.

Noah Manning adds a lot of firepower with 22 goals and 9 assists, giving him 31 points and showing how important it is for him to score goals.

Notre Dame Team News

With 36 goals and 36 assists for a 72-point total, Chris Kavanagh has proven to be a dual threat, demonstrating his capacity to both score and set up moves.

Pat Kavanagh's outstanding playmaking abilities are evident in his 68-point total, which includes 28 goals and a team-high 40 assists.

With 38 goals and four assists to round up his 42 points, Jake Taylor has established himself as the team's main goal scorer.