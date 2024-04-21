Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Atlas in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. Cruz Azul are second in the Clausura 2024 standings, three points behind leaders Club America after 15 rounds. Atlas are struggling in 16th place and are desperately in need of points.

Cruz Azul will be confident of picking up their third win in a row in the league, following victories over Monterrey and Puebla recently. Atlas, on the other hand, just ended a winless run that lasted nine matches. They defeated San Luis 2-1 and will be hoping to draw confidence from that win.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul have just two injury concerns ahead of their clash against Atlas on Sunday.

Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez and Cristian Jimenez remain sidelined and will not play any part in the game.

Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be without three players for their crucial fixture against in-form Cruz Azul. Gaddi Aguirre (hamstring), Mauro Manotas (ACL), and Brian Lozano (knee) are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Reyes, Nervo, Robles, Dominguez; Marquez, de Alba; Rocha, Murillo, Aguirre; Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Trejo, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/07/23 Atlas 2 - 0 Cruz Azul Liga MX 07/05/23 Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Atlas Liga MX 23/02/23 Cruz Azul 1 - 0 Atlas Liga MX 17/07/22 Atlas 3 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX

