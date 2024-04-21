Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cruz Azul will take on Atlas in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday. Cruz Azul are second in the Clausura 2024 standings, three points behind leaders Club America after 15 rounds. Atlas are struggling in 16th place and are desperately in need of points.
Cruz Azul will be confident of picking up their third win in a row in the league, following victories over Monterrey and Puebla recently. Atlas, on the other hand, just ended a winless run that lasted nine matches. They defeated San Luis 2-1 and will be hoping to draw confidence from that win.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cruz Azul vs Atlas kick-off time
|Date:
|April 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Azteca Stadium
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul have just two injury concerns ahead of their clash against Atlas on Sunday.
Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez and Cristian Jimenez remain sidelined and will not play any part in the game.
Cruz Azul predicted XI: Mier; Huescas Lira, Piovi; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Antuna, Gutierrez; Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jurado, Gudino
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas
|Forwards:
|Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda
Atlas team news
Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be without three players for their crucial fixture against in-form Cruz Azul. Gaddi Aguirre (hamstring), Mauro Manotas (ACL), and Brian Lozano (knee) are unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Reyes, Nervo, Robles, Dominguez; Marquez, de Alba; Rocha, Murillo, Aguirre; Garcia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernández
|Defenders:
|Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Robles
|Midfielders:
|Murillo, García, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Trejo, Rodríguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/07/23
|Atlas 2 - 0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|07/05/23
|Cruz Azul 0 - 1 Atlas
|Liga MX
|23/02/23
|Cruz Azul 1 - 0 Atlas
|Liga MX
|17/07/22
|Atlas 3 - 2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX