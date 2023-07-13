Chivas vs Necaxa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas began the 2023 Liga MX Apertura in style and will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they take on Necaxa at the Akron Stadium on Thursday. They are at the top of the Liga MX standings and are heading into the fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over San Luis.

Necaxa are winless in their previous eight matches, a disappointing run that started last season. They began the season with two back-to-back draws and will be desperate to end the ongoing run with a win over Chivas.

Chivas vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm EDT Venue: Akron Stadium

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Necaxa will be played at the Akron Stadium on Thursday, July 13. The Kick-off is at 11 pm EDT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Jonathan Padilla, who scored in both of their previous league matches, will surely retain his place on the left wing. He is off to a great start and will hope to keep adding goals to the bag.

It is likely that Chivas Guadalajara will field the same starting lineup for Friday's match as they did in their 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis. However, Ronaldo Cisneros could make a case for a starting position in the attack after scoring their third goal as a substitute in that game.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Calderon; Guzman, Beltran; Brizuela, Cisneros, Padilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oscar Whalley, Miguel Jimenez, Raúl Rangel Defenders: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseno, Jesus Orozco, Jesus Sanchez, Alejandro Mayorga, Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderon Midfielders: Victor Guzman, Pavel Perez, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Erick Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Carlos Cisneros, Fernando Gonzalez, Alan Torres, Zahid Munoz Forwards: Daniel Rios, Jose Juan Macias, Ricardo Marin, Ronaldo Cisneros, Padilla

Necaxa team news

Necaxa manager Rafael Dudamel might consider starting striker Facundo Batista, who was only a substitute in the previous match. Batista, who scored the highest number of goals for the team last season with nine in 29 appearances, could be tasked with leading the line in the upcoming game.

Necaxa predicted XI: Gudino; Gonzalez, Montes, Formiliano, Pena, Oliveros; Garnica, Poggi, Esquivel, Mendez; Batista.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino, Ezequiel Unsain Defenders: Fabricio Formiliano, Agustin Oliveros, Alexis Pena, Jesus Alcantar, Alfredo Gutierrez, Jorge Rodríguez, Alan Montes, Emilio Martínez Midfielders: Andres Colorado, Edgar Mendez, Daniel Mantilla, Heriberto Jurado, Alejandro Andrade, Misael Dominguez, Brayan Garnica, Jose Joaquin Esquivel, Rogelio Cortez, Diego Gomez, Alek Alvarez, Jair Cortes, Vicente Poggi, Cristian González Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera, Facundo Batista, Ricardo Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Chivas 1-0 Necaxa Liga MX August 2022 Necaxa 0-4 Chivas Liga MX April 2022 Necaxa 0-1 Chivas Liga MX August 2021 Chivas 2-1 Necaxa Liga MX June 2021 Chivas 2-2 Necaxa Liga MX

