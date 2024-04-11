How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, as well as the start time and team news.

The New York Knicks (47-32, 3rd in East) travel to Boston on Thursday to take on the Boston Celtics (62-17, 1st in East) in an Atlantic Division NBA showdown.

The Celtics have already clinched the No. 1 seed and own the best record in the league. On Tuesday night, they lost one of the strangest games of the NBA season to the Milwaukee Bucks, falling 104–91. They went the entire game without attempting a free throw.

The result also saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, but that hardly matters now. Even if the Celtics were to lose every remaining game in the regular season, they would be guaranteed home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics now head back to Boston to wrap up their season with three straight home games beginning on Thursday night against the Knicks, who have secured a place in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament as they work toward another playoff appearance after losing to Miami Heat in the conference semifinals last season.

On Tuesday night, the Knicks won their second straight game in a 128-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Knicks game today.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks: Date & Tip-off Time

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Date Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts, USA

How to watch the Celtics vs Knicks NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Celtics vs. Knicks game will air on TNT/truTV. The game can also be streamed on Max. To stream the game, Max is the best streaming service for basketball fans.

Max is offering a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to NBA games with truTV, TBS, and TNT, starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront—around $70/year or over 40 percent off its regular price.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

PF Al Horford and C Kristaps Porzingis are both game-time decisions for the Boston Celtics.

Boston played without both Porzingis and Horford in the 104-91 defeat to Milwaukee Bucks and were led by Jayson Tatum's 22 points.

New York Knicks Team News

Jalen Brunson (28.4 PPG, 6.7 APG), an Illinois native, continued his MVP-level season for the Knicks with 45 points against the Bulls on Tuesday night, his second straight 40-point performance. OG Anunoby chipped in with 24 points, and Donte DiVincenzo (15.4 PPG, 1.3 steals per game) added 21 points.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks in NBA matchups: