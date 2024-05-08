How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a thrilling NBA battle of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at TD Garden.

The Celtics are ahead 1-0 in this Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers by 120-95 in their last meetup in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference Semifinal series, on May 08, 2024.

The Boston Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference with a tremendous record of 64 wins and 18 losses. They average 120.6 points per game, ranking them second in the standings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference with a good record of 48 wins and 34 losses. They average 112.6 points per game, which ranks them 20th in the standings.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to take place on May 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 09, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on the TV Channel - ESPN, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

As the season goes on, Jayson Tatum is putting up great stats for his team. He has been a key player for the Celtics averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

On the other hand, another key player, Derrick White scores 15.2 points, grabs 4.2 rebounds, and gives out 5.2 assists per game.

With 1.2 steals per game, 27-year-old shooting guard Jaylen Brown is making his impact known, and White is protecting the basket with 1.2 blocks per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made a big difference on the court, scoring 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

On the other hand, Evan Mobley scores 15.7 points, grabs 9.4 rebounds, and gives out 3.2 assists each game.

Mitchell makes things harder for opponents with 1.8 steals per game, and Mobley protects the ball with 1.4 blocks per game, supporting the Cavaliers' defensive efforts.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups: