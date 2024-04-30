How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.

The NHL postseason is in full force, and two Western Conference teams will face off in Western Canada as the Nashville Predators are on the road to face the Vancouver Canucks to play Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday night.

The Canucks took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a miraculous 4-3 comeback overtime road win in Game 4. Despite being outshot the last two games, the Canucks went into Bridgestone Arena and walked away with two crucial wins in their series against the Predators. Vancouver now return home with a chance to advance to the second round.

It's make-or-break for the Predators on Tuesday, as they look to stave off a First Round elimination and keep their postseason hopes alive in Game 5 at Rogers Arena.

Following a stinging overtime defeat over the weekend, the Predators will know they are facing an uphill task.

Will Nashville send things back home or can the Canucks close things out here?

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 5 between Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT.

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TBS.

Fans without access to the aforementioned channel can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks Team News & Key Leaders

Nashville Predators

Spencer Stastney is the only player listed as out on the Predators' injury report with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Roman Josi has also been listed as questionable.

Nashville had their chances to put Vancouver away and knot the series at two games apiece only to capitulate late in regulation before falling in overtime.

Now, the Predators find themselves in a 3-1 series hole and need to find a way to get more shots on the net heading into Game 5.

LW Filip Forsberg has been in fine form in the postseason thus far as he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists).

Goalie Juuse Saros is set to be in the net for Game 5 of the series and he has been doing a decent job as he is 1-3 with a .857 save percentage and 2.52 goals allowed per game.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks had the bad luck of losing one of the league's top goalies for the playoffs in goaltender Thatcher Demko due to a knee injury picked up in Game 1. Defenseman Tucker Poolman is out with a head injury.

JT Miller (37 goals, 66 assists), who led the team with 103 points during the regular season, has been solid in the playoffs.

He has a goal and five assists, good for six points. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser (40 goals, 33 assists) has produced four goals and an assist.

Quinn Hughes (17 goals, 75 assists) has added four assists so far this playoff season, but Elias Pettersson (13 goals, 18 assists) hasn't been at his best in the playoffs. He has two assists and no goals.

Goalie Casey DeSmith is a little banged up but should be the starter between the pipes for this game and he is doing well so far.

He is 1-1 with 2.02 goals allowed per game and a .911 save percentage.

Head-to-Head Record

Vancouver swept the three-game season series against Nashville, outscoring them 13-6. Both of these teams have only met once before in the postseason, with the Canucks winning 4-2 in the 2011 Western Conference semifinals. This gives Vancouver a 6-3 head-to-head edge in playoff victories.