Burnley vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from three straight defeats in all competitions, when Vincent Kompany's Burnley welcome the Red Devils to Turf Moor for Saturday's Premier League game.
Tha Clarets have just the point from the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in their previous outing, while Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in a Champions League midweek clash.
United otherwise faced 3-1 league losses against both Arsenal and Brighton before and after the international break, respectively.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Burnley vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Turf Moor
The Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United will be played at the Turf Moor football stadium in Burnley, England. It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States (US).
How to watch Burnley vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch on Peacock. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Burnley team news
Forward Lyle Foster faces a three-game domestic ban as a result of his sending off against Forest, while Michael Obafemi, Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov and Vitinho are likely to be ruled out for United's visit.
Kompany has a few options to pick from to replace Foster in the XI, but Aaron Ramsey is expected to start ahead of Jay Rodriguez.
Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Zaroury, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi
|Defenders:
|Beyer, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Egan-Riley, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei
|Forwards:
|Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Manuel, Koleosho, Odobert
Man Utd team news
Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount are in contention as the trio were spotted in team training, while Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo were restricted to individual sessions.
Amid Antony's absence due to personal problems, Jadon Sancho remains banished from the first team, while the likes of Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are ruled out through injuries.
Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Dec 21, 2022
|Manchester United 2-0 Burnley
|Carabao Cup
|Feb 8, 2022
|Burnley 1-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|Dec 30, 2021
|Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
|Premier League
|Apr 18, 2021
|Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
|Premier League
|Jan 12, 2021
|Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
Useful links
- Premier League News
- Burnley team page
- Manchester United team page
- Soccer on TV in the US
How to watch & live stream soccer
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
- Kompany's opinion on Ten Hag
- Evans backs Onana after UCL blunder