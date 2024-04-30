How to watch today's Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch today's NHL Playoffs Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the start time and team news.

The Boston Bruins will look to close out their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Five of their best-of-seven NHL Playoffs Round 1 series on Tuesday night. The Bruins lead the series 3-1.

After a rough first game of the series, where they lost 5-1, the Maple Leafs rebounded in Game 2, winning 3-2 on the road. The Bruins swept each of the two games in Toronto, including a 3-1 loss on Saturday night, leaving the Leafs on the brink of elimination.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL matchup, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

The Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the highly-anticipated NHL matchup on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How to watch Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs Team News & Key Leaders

Boston Bruins

Boston has only one injury concern ahead of the visit of Toronto, with D Andrew Peeke listed as day-to-day. Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal scorer in a 3-1 Bruins win on Saturday night, while goalie Jeremy Swayman saved 24 of 25 shots.

After opening the playoffs with a victory with Swayman in the net, the Bruins reverted to their goalie platoon system and started Linus Ullmark in Game 2.

While Ullmark was solid, he didn't play to the level Swayman has, particularly against the Leafs. Swayman was in net for Games 3 and 4 and is now 3-0 in the series with a dazzling 1.34 GAA and a 96% save percentage. He could keep his place.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs did see the return of second-leading goal scorer William Nylander from injury on Saturday but lost leading scorer Auston Matthew, who left the game in the third period with an illness.

Matthews performed admirably in Game 1 and was the best player on the ice in Game 2 when he scored the winning goal in the third period. The 26-year-old attacker led the league in regular season scoring with 69 goals (107 points), putting himself in serious contention for the Hart Trophy. He missed practice on Monday in Toronto and is a major doubt for this clash.

With Matthews out, the Leafs practised with a top line of Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Mitch Marner on Monday.

Last time out, Goalie Ilya Samsonov turned away 14 of 17 shots before being replaced in the third period by Joseph Woll, so it remains to be seen who will be in between the pipes.

Head-to-Head Record