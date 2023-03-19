Brighton vs Grimsby: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup quarter-final

Brighton take on Grimsby Town in a FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.
▶ Watch Brighton vs Grimsby live on ESPN+ today!
Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four games and will hope to continue their good form and reach the semi-final.
Having beaten Southampton in the last round, Grimsby will approach the clash high on confidence. They are also unbeaten in their last three matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Brighton vs Grimsby date & kick-off time
Game:
Brighton vs Grimsby
Date:
March 19, 2023
Kick-off:
10:45 am ET, 2:15pm GMT, 7:45pm IST
Venue:
Amex Stadium
How to watch Brighton vs Grimsby on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
The FA Cup game between Brighton and Grimsby will be telecast on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show FA Cup games with streaming on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
BBC One
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
India
N/A
Sony Liv
Brighton team news & squad
Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain out of action while Tariq Lamptey misses the clash due to a knee injury.
Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Sarmiento, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Ferguson
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele
Defenders
Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders
Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma
Forwards
Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Grimsby team news & squad
Grimsby have no major injury concerns in their squad but will miss the services of George Lloyd, Mikey O'Neill and Stephen Wearne who are all cup-tied.
Grimsby possible XI: Crocombe; Smith, Maher, Waterfall; Efete, Morris, Holohan, Amos; McAtee, Orsi, Clifton
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Crocombe, Battersby
Defenders
Efete, Glennon, Pearson, Waterfall, Emmanuel, Amos, Goundry, Smith, Maher, Cropper, Bramwell
Midfielders
Green, Holohan, Khan, Clifton, Hunt, Morris, Gallacher, Khouri, Braithwaite, Tomlinson, Scannell
Forwards
McAtee, Dickson-Peters, Orsi, Taylor, Essel